Two police officers killed as five die in Songwe road crash

Songwe. Two police officers from the Mbeya Region Field Force Unit are among the five people who have died during a road accident that occurred on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, injuring nine others, including students.

A statement issued on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, by the Songwe Regional Police said the accident occurred at Karasha area in Mbozi District, Songwe Region, along the Mbeya–Tunduma Highway.

The accident involved a light-duty commercial lorry owned by Security Group of Africa (SGA), Mbeya Branch, a motorcycle, and a mid-sized minibus.

The lorry was travelling from Tunduma to Mbeya carrying two police officers who were escorting cash, while a minibus was plying from Mbeya to Tunduma.

The police statement identified the deceased police officers as H.7042 CPL Chirungu Misango John and WP.15582 PC Amina Japhari Hamisi.

“As a result of the accident, five people died, including the two police officers from Mbeya Regional Police, while nine others sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment,” reads part of the statement.

The statement named other casualties as Adam Martin (38), the minibus driver and a resident of Mbeya; the motorcyclist aged between 30 and 35, whose name is yet to be established, and an unidentified male passenger estimated to be aged between 25 and 29.

Those injured in the accident are a resident of Mlowo, Ms Mariam Kipangula (30), Ms Getruda Mndulo (20), Shukrani Nduka (40), an SGA guard and resident of Mbeya, Gadi Myegeta (46), and a minibus conductor and resident of Mbeya, Mariam Ramadhani (37).

Others are a resident of Mbeya, and a Form Two student at Joy Girls Secondary School in Tukuyu, Orines Ngoda (14), a Standard Two pupil at Julius Primary School, Hosea Ngoda (7), a resident of Mbeya, the lorry driver, and an SGA guard Samwel Mbeyela (42), and an unidentified woman estimated to be aged between 28 and 31.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of the accident was negligence by the minibus driver, who hit the motorcycle that was ahead of him, lost control, and then collided head-on with the lorry.

The crash was reportedly exacerbated by speeding in a residential area.