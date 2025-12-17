The Weeknd secures landmark $1 billion catalogue financing deal, retains ownership

Global music star The Weeknd has finalised one of the most significant and innovative music catalogue deals to date, closing a transaction valued at approximately $1 billion with New York–based Lyric Capital Group.

Unlike many recent high-profile catalogue transactions, the deal is not a sale of his music. Instead, it is a financing partnership that allows the Canadian artiste to retain full ownership and creative control of his work.

How the deal works

The agreement is structured as a joint venture, using The Weeknd’s music catalogue as collateral to raise capital. The catalogue includes both publishing rights and master recordings from the beginning of his career through 2025.

According to reports, the financing package combines senior debt, junior debt, and equity, all backed by the reliable revenue streams generated from streaming platforms, radio airplay, and licensing. Importantly, future releases are excluded from the deal, giving the artiste flexibility to negotiate new agreements later.

In practical terms, The Weeknd is leveraging his catalogue much like real estate, unlocking substantial funding without selling the asset itself.

He remains a shareholder in the catalogue and maintains complete creative autonomy, while investors earn returns from predictable royalty income.

With more than 120 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a catalogue anchored by global hits such as Blinding Lights, the deal gives The Weeknd access to massive capital to finance tours, films, business ventures, or independent creative projects.

At the same time, he preserves long-term royalty income for himself and his estate.

The structure sharply contrasts with the route taken by Justin Bieber, who in 2023 sold his entire catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200 million.

Bieber received a one-time payout but transferred ownership and control of his music.

The Weeknd’s transaction sets a new benchmark in the global music business, highlighting a growing shift toward artiste equity, control, and long-term wealth building.