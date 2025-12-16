Peramiho stands still in grief to mourn Jenista Mhagama

Dar es Salaam. Grief and mourning enveloped Peramiho and surrounding areas yesterday as thousands of residents gathered to pay their final respects to the late Member of Parliament for Peramiho Constituency, Ms Jenista Mhagama (CCM), whose death has left a deep sense of loss across the community she served for two decades.

From early morning, the usually busy roads and market centres of Peramiho fell uncharacteristically quiet as residents suspended their daily routines in her honour. Shops remained closed, farm work was postponed and offices opened only briefly, as people made their way to St Benedict Church at Peramiho Parish in the Songea Catholic Archdiocese for a requiem Mass held in her memory.

Ms Mhagama, who had represented Peramiho since 2005, passed away on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Dodoma. Her body is expected to be laid to rest today at Ruanda Village in Mbinga District, Ruvuma Region, where family members, friends, colleagues and constituents will gather for her final journey.

At the church, mourners filled the pews and spilled into the compound, many standing silently, others wiping away tears as hymns echoed through the parish. The atmosphere was heavy with sorrow, but also marked by gratitude for a leader many described as tireless, approachable and deeply committed to her people.

A Peramiho A resident, Mr Daines Komba, said the overwhelming turnout reflected the affection and respect the community held for their late MP. He noted that many people had deliberately closed their businesses and postponed personal commitments to be part of the farewell.

“This huge crowd is a mark of respect for the queen of Peramiho. She brought us great honour and development,” he said. “Today, we are not here as traders or farmers, but as one family mourning a leader who gave herself fully to us. We pray that she rests in peace.”

Another resident, Mr Bosco Ngonyani of Parangu, said Ms Mhagama’s death had come as a shock, leaving many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“No one expected this to happen so suddenly,” he said. “People had great hopes for this term. They believed they would see even more development because of her strong contribution and genuine love for this constituency. This death has pained many of us deeply.”

Delivering the homily, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Songea Catholic Archdiocese, Bishop Erick Mapunda, reflected on the human struggle to accept death, particularly when it claims someone held dear by many.

“Many people are not prepared to accept death, especially the death of their loved ones. This often leads to shock and denial,” he said. “Why are we unprepared? Perhaps because we have forgotten ourselves and embraced the world too much, thinking that life is only here on earth, indulging in pleasures and comforts.”

Bishop Mapunda said another reason people fear death is a lack of spiritual preparedness, noting that uncertainty about life after death often breeds fear and anxiety.

“We fear what will happen after death because we have not prepared ourselves,” he said. “Honourable Jenista did not fear death. She did not cling to worldly life. She was God-fearing and prayed constantly, never allowing a day to pass without prayer.”

He added that while death is inevitable, accepting the loss of others often proves difficult and can sometimes result in disputes, chaos and misunderstandings within families and communities. He urged mourners to allow faith, patience and unity to guide them during moments of loss.

Concluding his sermon, Bishop Mapunda called on Tanzanians to make it a habit to put God first in their plans and daily lives.

“God has done great things for us in our families, communities, the Church and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania through His servant Jenista Mhagama,” he said. “She served the people faithfully for many years, and for that, we give thanks.”

During condolence messages, the Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba, described Ms Mhagama as a unifier and a dependable leader who believed strongly in hard work, discipline and faith.

“I worked closely with her when she served as Chief Whip in Parliament,” he said. “She treated every responsibility, regardless of the ministry, as her own. That is why she earned the nickname ‘the patch’, because wherever she was assigned, she performed as if it were her area of expertise.”

Mr Nchemba cited her service as Minister for Public Service and later as Minister for Health, saying she brought the same level of commitment and seriousness to every portfolio entrusted to her.

He also spoke of their close personal relationship, describing her as a family friend with whom he shared many discussions beyond official duties.

Turning to her children, Mr Nchemba offered words of reassurance. “You will not be alone or orphaned,” he said. “We will continue to work together. We, your uncles, are here to ensure that Jenista’s dreams do not end here.”

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Mussa Azzan Zungu, described Ms Mhagama as kind-hearted and humble, saying he had grown very close to her over the years.

He thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Vice-President, ministers, Members of Parliament and other leaders, as well as religious leaders, for standing with the family during the difficult period.

“I thank the religious leaders for being with us until tomorrow when we lay Jenista to rest,” he said. “Family, remain united and love one another. This is a difficult time, but unity will see you through.”

The Chairperson of the CCM Women’s Wing (UWT), Ms Mary Chatanda, recalled Ms Mhagama’s unwavering support during her campaign for the position.

“She supported me wholeheartedly,” she said. “She told me, ‘Chatanda, let us push hard. If we fail, where will I hide my face? People already know I am supporting you.’ She did everything possible to ensure that I won.”