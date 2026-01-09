PM promises protection for informal sector jobs

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the interests of petty traders, motorcycle and three-wheeler taxi operators, and food vendors, insisting that jobs that can be done by Tanzanians should not be taken by foreigners who flout the law.

Dr Nchemba made the remarks yesterday at the Annual Conference for Petty Traders, Bodaboda and Bajaji Drivers in Dar es Salaam, emphasising that employment opportunities should primarily benefit citizens.

“All jobs that can be performed by Tanzanians should be done by Tanzanians. Foreigners who come to work here must strictly follow our laws and procedures,” he said, drawing applause from hundreds of delegates.

He announced measures aimed at easing the daily challenges faced by motorcycle and three-wheeler taxi drivers, particularly in traffic law enforcement.

Drivers will no longer have their vehicles impounded for traffic offences; instead, fines will be issued, allowing them to continue working and pay later.

“There is no justification for holding onto someone’s vehicle. Let them work, earn an income and then pay the fine,” he said.

The government has also extended the time allowed for bodaboda and bajaji drivers to settle fines, aligning the arrangement with what applies to larger vehicles, a move intended to reduce unnecessary hardship.

Dr Nchemba criticised inefficiency and abuse of power among some public officials, warning that frustrating citizens over licences and basic services amounts to negligence and misuse of authority. He urged Tanzanians to report officials who violate procedures or harass citizens, assuring them of government protection.

Addressing regional and district administrators, the Premier warned that any leader failing to address citizens’ grievances or allowing oppression should consider themselves to have “dismissed themselves from office”.

“The era of endless directives is ending. This is the time for accountability. Those who side with oppressors by ignoring citizens’ complaints will be held responsible,” he said.

In an immediate intervention, Dr Nchemba instructed the Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander, in coordination with the Regional Commissioner, to provide protection to a woman unlawfully dispossessed of her land. Any buildings erected through intimidation on the disputed property are to be demolished within seven days.

Turning to food vendors, known as mama lishe, the Prime Minister said they should be respected for their economic and social contributions.

“I respect mama lishe very much because even my wife was once a mama lishe. I do not want to see them harassed,” he said, directing authorities to stop mistreatment, warning that anyone interfering with their work would be obstructing the livelihood of his own household.

Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, said formal recognition of petty traders, bodaboda drivers, and food vendors has made it easier for the government to engage them and address their challenges.

Shaban Omary Matwebe, a patron and adviser to the three groups, urged the Prime Minister to leave a lasting legacy by helping them overcome obstacles such as lack of capital, limited access to formal finance, and absence of a unified platform to present grievances.

He proposed special development funds and savings and credit cooperative societies (Saccos) under the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as a small commission to tour regions, collect views, and report formally to the government.

Dar es Salaam petty traders’ chairman Yusuph Namoto welcomed the conference as a rare chance to present concerns to top leaders.

He thanked the government for allocating trading areas and constructing offices for petty traders but highlighted ongoing challenges, including delays in identity card issuance, poor market infrastructure, and limited trading spaces in urban centres.

Another representative, Ernest Masanja, appealed for improved coordination between local authorities and traders to reduce conflicts and evictions.