Tanzania VP Nchimbi: Dar es Salaam trade fair should drive Vision 2050 agenda

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi has called on organisers and stakeholders of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) to transform the annual exhibition into a strategic platform for advancing Tanzania's Development Vision 2050.

Speaking during the Sabasaba Gala and awards ceremony marking the trade fair's 50th anniversary on Monday, July 6, Dr Nchimbi said the exhibition should serve as a catalyst for trade, industrialisation and investment, rather than simply a showcase for products.

He said the fair has evolved significantly over the past five decades and now plays an important role in connecting producers, investors, innovators and traders with local and international markets.

His remarks come as Tanzania begins implementing Development Vision 2050, which took effect on July 1, replacing Vision 2025 as the country's long-term development blueprint.

"Fifty years is an opportunity to reflect on where we have come from, where we are today and where we are heading, so that we can build on our achievements and seize future opportunities," Dr Nchimbi said.

He said achieving the goals of Vision 2050 would require a competitive private sector, increased investment, higher industrial output and stronger partnerships between the government, businesses and development partners.

The Vice President said the government would continue improving the business environment, but sustained economic growth would depend on greater private sector investment, improved product quality and stronger participation in regional and international markets.

He also urged financial institutions to provide more affordable financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, describing access to capital as essential for business expansion, job creation and economic growth.

"As we move towards 2050, Sabasaba should continue to grow into the leading trade fair in East Africa and one of the most influential exhibitions on the African continent," he said.

During the event, Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) Director General Ms Latifa Khamis said the annual exhibition has generated trade and investment opportunities worth about Sh129.31 trillion since its establishment.

She said the figure demonstrates the exhibition's growing role in promoting Tanzanian products, attracting investment and expanding the country's presence in international markets.

Ms Khamis said TanTrade would continue strengthening the business environment to help local entrepreneurs and manufacturers access export markets while improving the competitiveness of Tanzanian products.

She urged businesses to use the exhibition not only to showcase their products but also to build brands, secure partnerships and explore new market opportunities.

Minister for Industry and Trade Ms Judith Kapinga said the progress recorded in recent years reflected close cooperation between the government and the private sector.

She said businesses had continued investing in production, improving product quality and expanding into new markets, enabling locally manufactured goods to compete more effectively both at home and abroad.