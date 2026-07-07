IOC awaits Rukare report as new TOC leaders take office

Dar es Salaam. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will determine its position on the disputed Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) elections after receiving and reviewing a report from its observer, Donald Rukare, who monitored the polls in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Rukare said his mandate was strictly to observe the electoral process and submit an independent report to the IOC, which will then decide on the matter after reviewing his findings. “I came here to observe and then submit my report to the IOC. They will issue a statement after reading my report,” Dr Rukare said shortly after the elections.

His remarks came as the newly elected TOC officials were sworn in yesterday before High Court and subordinate courts advocate Gaston George Mwageni, formally taking office despite mounting controversy over the outcome of the election.

The TOC General Assembly elections have been marred by dispute after delegates rejected the results announced following Sunday’s polls held at Peacock Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

The presidential race had initially been a tight contest between Antony Mtaka and Henry Tandau. However, confusion erupted when Leonard Thadeo was declared the winner, triggering protests inside the election hall.

While announcing the results, election commission chairman Ibrahim Mkwawa ordered journalists to leave the venue, stating the meeting was strictly for TOC delegates.

Security was tightened, with six police officers deployed, including two armed personnel. After journalists were escorted out, Mkwawa and his deputy Maharagwe Mchungahela left the hall before delegates began protesting, insisting the announced results did not refl ect their vote.

Delegates later gathered outside in groups questioning the legitimacy of Thadeo’s victory, after he had reportedly appeared to receive only one vote during the counting process. Agents of the candidates claimed Thadeo received one vote, Tandau seven votes and Mtaka 29 votes, contradicting the officially announced outcome.

Mkwawa was not ready to give details after the election saying he was attending an important phone call before disappearing without further clarification. As armed police maintained tight security, several outgoing TOC officials also left the venue, including outgoing president Gulam Rashid, who expressed surprise at the turn of events. “I stepped outside when the results were being announced.

At first I heard Mtaka had won, but when I came back I was told Thadeo had been declared the winner. What happened?” he questioned.

After the announcement, Thadeo briefly left the hall while speaking on his phone, saying only: “That is the election,” before leaving the venue. A delegate from Zanzibar, Mohamed Salim, said voters had not accepted the outcome. “What kind of election is this where a winner is announced but not sworn in immediately, the election committee disappears, and even the declared winner leaves? As voters, we do not accept these results,” he said.