Police detain Nursery School teacher Mwandambo over alleged online incitement

A statement issued today, Saturday November 22, 2025 by Mbeya Regional Police Commander Benjamin Kuzaga, confirmed that the teacher has been taken into custody over incitement-related allegations.
According to the statement, the suspect was arrested at 5:20 am on Friday, November 21, 2015 in the Uzunguni area for allegedly producing and distributing inflammatory and divisive remarks through his social media accounts.
“The suspect was apprehended while issuing and spreading inciteful and divisive statements via his Facebook and Instagram accounts. Investigations are being finalised to enable further legal action,” Commander Kuzaga said.