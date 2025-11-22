Police detain Nursery School teacher Mwandambo over alleged online incitement

Mbeya. Police in Mbeya Region have detained Clemence Mwandambo, a teacher at Saint Clemence Nursery School and a resident of Uzunguni A, on allegations of incitement.

Mwandambo, who has gained significant attention online for his viral expressions—most notably the phrase “Nachoka baba yenu, Clemence Mwandambo”—was reportedly arrested yesterday, November 21.

A well-known figure on Facebook and Instagram, Mwandambo has built a strong following through the videos he frequently posts on social media.

A statement issued today, Saturday November 22, 2025 by Mbeya Regional Police Commander Benjamin Kuzaga, confirmed that the teacher has been taken into custody over incitement-related allegations.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested at 5:20 am on Friday, November 21, 2015 in the Uzunguni area for allegedly producing and distributing inflammatory and divisive remarks through his social media accounts.