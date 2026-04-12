Priest: Justice key to preserving Sokoine’s legacy

Arusha. The Parish Priest of St Francis Parish, Father Arnold Baijukua, has called on Tanzanians to honour former Prime Minister, Edward Moringe Sokoine, by upholding economic justice and ensuring that national resources benefit all citizens rather than a privileged few.

Speaking on April 12, 2026, during a Holy Mass marking 42 years since Sokoine’s death, held at his home in Monduli Juu, Arusha Region, Fr Baijukua said the most meaningful way to remember the late leader is by promoting justice, integrity and compassion for the poor.

He said Sokoine is widely remembered as a fearless defender of the marginalised who strongly opposed the accumulation of wealth by a small elite while many citizens struggled to access basic needs.

"Sokoine insisted that the country’s resources must benefit everyone, not a select few. He never accepted a situation where some people are well fed while others suffer in hunger,” he said.

Fr Baijukua said that Sokoine fought corruption, greed and social injustice, believing that fairness is the foundation of lasting peace.

“As we remember him today, let us not only speak about him but live by his example. Let us instil good values in our children and raise them on integrity, compassion and responsibility,” he said.

He further urged current leaders to emulate Sokoine by leaving behind a legacy rooted in justice, accountability and service to the people.

The family of the late Edward Moringe Sokoine attend a Holy Mass to mark the 42nd anniversary of his death at his home in Monduli Juu, Arusha Region.

In another appeal, Fr Baijukua called on the government to complete the Edward Sokoine Dam project, which was initiated by the late leader to support water harvesting and address recurring drought challenges in Monduli Juu.

Deputy Minister for Minerals, Steven Kiruswa, said Sokoine remains a national figure whose legacy continues to shape lives across generations.

“If it were not for him, I would not be here today. During his campaign to ensure Maasai children accessed education, I was among those taken to school and educated. Today, I serve as Deputy Minister because of that vision,” he said.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, James Ole Milla, said the government continues to implement Sokoine’s vision by promoting equality and improving the welfare of pastoralist communities.

Monduli Member of Parliament, Isaac Kapriano, pledged to prioritise key infrastructure projects, including the dam, schools and roads, as part of honouring Sokoine’s legacy of service and accountability.

Monduli District Commissioner, Gloria Kimath, said the government will continue to implement development projects aimed at improving livelihoods and resolving land conflicts in the area.

The family of the late Edward Moringe Sokoine attend a Holy Mass to mark the 42nd anniversary of his death at his home in Monduli Juu, Arusha Region.

Who was Sokoine?

Edward Moringe Sokoine was born on August 1, 1938, in Arusha Region and served as Tanzania’s third Prime Minister.