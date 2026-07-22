Puma Energy Tanzania hits 100 stations milestone, expands footprint to Tabora

Tabora. Puma Energy Tanzania has opened its 100th retail service station, marking a major milestone in the company’s nationwide expansion and its commitment to supporting Tanzania’s economic and social development.

The new facility, located in Tabora, is the company’s first service station in the region. It was officially inaugurated by Tabora District Commissioner Upendo Wella on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in the presence of government officials, community representatives, customers and Puma Energy Tanzania management.

The company said the new station will improve access to safe and reliable fuel in Tabora, an emerging centre for agriculture, trade and transport, while creating employment opportunities and supporting local businesses.

Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director Fatma Abdallah said reaching the 100th station reflects the company’s confidence in Tanzania’s future and its long-term partnership with the country.

“Reaching our 100th service station is about far more than expanding our network. It reflects our long-standing partnership with Tanzania, the trust our customers have placed in us and our belief that access to reliable fuel enables opportunity,” she said.

She added that the company would continue investing in energy solutions while creating value for communities.

Tabora District Commissioner Upendo Wella (left) receives a school desk from Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director Fatma Abdalla (right) during the donation of 100 desks to Usule Primary School in Tabora as part of the company’s community initiatives marking the launch of its 100th service station. PHOTO | COURTESY

As part of the launch, Puma Energy Tanzania implemented several community initiatives focusing on education, youth support and environmental conservation.

The company donated 100 mattresses to Istiqaama Orphanage Centre to improve living conditions for children, while Usule Primary School in Mbugani Ward, Tabora Municipal Council, received 100 desks to address shortages of classroom furniture.

The company also partnered with the school and local residents to plant 100 trees as part of efforts to support environmental conservation.

“At Puma Energy, we believe business success and community progress go hand in hand,” Ms Abdallah said.

Speaking during the event, Mr Wella welcomed the investment, saying the new service station demonstrates continued investor confidence in Tanzania’s economy.

Tabora District Commissioner Upendo Wella (left) and Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director Fatma Abdalla (right) plant and water a tree at Usule Primary School as part of the company’s community initiatives during the launch of its 100th service station in Tabora. The company also donated 100 desks to the school and 100 mattresses to Istiqaama Orphanage Centre. PHOTO | COURTESY

“Investments such as this strengthen our infrastructure, create employment opportunities, support local businesses and contribute to sustainable development,” he said.