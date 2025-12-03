Puma Energy Tanzania wins double honours at Consumer Choice Awards

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy Tanzania has cemented its position as a market leader after securing two major accolades at this year’s Consumer Choice Awards, earning both regional and national recognition for service excellence.

The company was named “Most Preferred Oil & Fuel Company in Africa” and “Most Convenient and Accessible Petrol Station of the Year in Tanzania”, marking one of the strongest performances by any energy brand at the event.

The awards—based on public votes and expert evaluation—underscore the company’s growing reputation for quality fuels, an expanding network of modern service stations, and its focus on customer convenience.

Winning the continental title places Puma Energy among Africa’s most trusted energy brands, recognised for reliability, operational integrity and a consistent record of delivering innovative energy solutions. The company’s pan-African footprint and strong customer base were key factors in the recognition.

The award for Tanzania’s most convenient and accessible petrol station reflects the company’s investment in modern facilities designed to offer a seamless customer experience. Puma Energy has in recent years improved station infrastructure, enhanced safety standards, expanded digital payment options and strengthened its retail network to ensure motorists can access its services with ease.

Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director Fatma Abdallah described the awards as both an honour and a motivation.

“We are truly humbled to receive these prestigious awards from the very consumers we exist to serve,” she said. “Being named ‘Most Preferred in Africa’ is a monumental achievement that belongs to every member of the Puma Energy Tanzania team, our dealers and our loyal customers. The recognition for ‘Most Convenient Station’ affirms our commitment to ensuring every customer’s experience is seamless, safe and positive. This is a powerful motivator to push the bar even higher.”

Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Puma Energy Tanzania, Emmanuel G. Bakilana, added that customer satisfaction remains central to the company’s operations.

“We are consistently striving to put the customer at the centre of everything we do,” he said.

The awards cap a strong year for Puma Energy Tanzania, which continues to expand its presence and strengthen its position in the country’s competitive petroleum retail market.







