Research unveils 102 plant species used to manage sickle cell

Dar es Salaam. A groundbreaking study has identified 102 medicinal plant species used by traditional health practitioners (THPs) to manage sickle cell disease (SCD) in the Lake Zone, marking a significant step towards integrating indigenous knowledge with modern medicine.

The research, titled Ethnopharmacological survey of medicinal plants traditionally used to manage sickle cell disease in Mwanza and Mara Regions, Tanzania, was authored by Godfrey Sambayi, Rogers Mwakalukwa, Olipa D. Ngassapa, Luc Pieters, and Emmy Tuenter.

Sickle cell disease remains a major public health challenge in Tanzania, which ranks third in Africa for the number of patients living with the inherited blood disorder.

On average, about 11,000 infants are born with the condition annually in the country, placing a heavy burden on families and the broader healthcare system.

While specialised clinics exist at Muhimbili National Hospital and Bugando Medical Centre, these facilities are largely concentrated in urban centres, leaving rural populations with limited access to affordable care.

Consequently, many patients in low-income settings rely on herbal medicines as a primary alternative for managing the disease and its complications, including severe pain episodes and chronic anaemia.

Traditional medicine remains widely trusted in rural communities due to its accessibility and deep cultural acceptance.

The survey focused on the Mwanza and Mara regions, areas known for a high prevalence of SCD, as researchers targeted five district councils: Magu and Misungwi in Mwanza, and Bunda, Butiama, and Musoma in Mara.

“The research team conducted in-depth interviews with 37 THPs selected for their documented experience in treating the condition,” reads part of the report. The methodology involved semi-structured interviews combined with field visits to collect plant specimens.

The collected samples were later authenticated and classified by professional botanists at the University of Dar es Salaam to ensure scientific accuracy and proper identification. “The study documented 102 plant species belonging to 39 taxonomic families.

The Fabaceae family was the most frequently cited, accounting for 24 percent of the plants used, followed by the Anacardiaceae family at six percent. Notable species identified include Kigelia africana (sausage tree), Mangifera indica (mango), and Cymbopogon citratus (lemongrass),” another part of the report reads.

The most commonly used plant parts were roots, representing 40 percent of the remedies, followed by leaves at 33 percent. Researchers also found that decoction was the preferred preparation method, accounting for 55 percent of treatments, while 90 percent of remedies were administered orally.

“A literature review confirmed that 15 of the identified plants are already recognised in other regions for their anti-sickling, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties,” the report reveals.

which help alleviate symptoms such as bone pain and jaundice,” reveals the report.

The researchers expressed concern over the heavy reliance on roots, noting that such harvesting practices are environmentally unsustainable and may threaten the survival of certain species.

“Most THPs collect plants from the wild rather than cultivating them. Seasonal shortages of leaves often push practitioners to harvest roots, which are available year-round but carry greater ecological risks,” cautions the report.

The survey represents the first formal scientific documentation of medicinal plants used specifically for SCD in Tanzania.

The findings provide preliminary support for traditional treatments and offer a foundation for future research into new bioactive compounds.

“The study recommends systematic documentation of traditional medical knowledge and calls for controlled clinical trials to isolate active compounds,” reads the document.

It also suggests establishing botanical gardens and community seed banks to conserve endangered species.