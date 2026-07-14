Rogue SIM agents exploit user registrations to fuel cybercrime

Dar es Salaam. Weak enforcement of SIM card registration rules and the misuse of customers' personal information by rogue mobile phone agents are fuelling online fraud, raising concerns over the effectiveness of existing safeguards.

A Mwananchi investigation found that despite public awareness campaigns and repeated police operations, some dishonest SIM card agents continue to use customers' personal details to register additional SIM cards that are later used to commit mobile phone and online fraud.

What the law says

Under the Cybercrimes Act, 2015 (Cap. 443), Section 12(1), any person who uses a computer system, network or electronic device to obtain financial or other benefits through deception, or to cause another person financial or property loss, commits an offence.

The law covers fraudulent SMS and WhatsApp messages requesting money, impersonation of financial institutions and mobile network operators, phishing for confidential financial information, fake links, bogus investment schemes, fraudulent loans and fictitious job offers.

The unauthorised use of personal information to register SIM cards may also breach the Personal Data Protection Act, 2022, which prohibits the collection or use of personal data without the owner's consent.

The investigation also found that public silence remains a major obstacle to combating cybercrime. Some residents know those involved in online scams but are reluctant to report them to the authorities.

Residents of Ifakara in Kilombero District and Morogoro Municipality said some suspected fraudsters are relatives, friends or neighbours.

"People know who they are, but many are unwilling to report them because they are members of the community.

Others believe the money they earn boosts local businesses, so they remain silent," said Morogoro resident Issa Abdalla.

James Fidelis, a resident of Ifakara, said some suspects even keep emergency funds to help them flee or hide whenever they learn of impending police operations.

"They know they are committing crimes, so they prepare escape plans whenever security operations are announced," he said.

Need for stronger enforcement

Legal expert Dr Khamis Masoud said arrests alone would not curb cybercrime unless security agencies strengthened their technological capabilities.

"In my view, one of the biggest challenges is the shortage of technology specialists within law enforcement agencies, particularly the Police Force. As artificial intelligence (AI), social media and digital platforms continue to evolve, criminals are constantly developing new methods to defraud the public," he said.

He said security agencies should invest in highly skilled digital forensic experts and modern investigative technologies.

Dr Masoud also warned that fake social media accounts used to impersonate legitimate individuals and organisations demonstrate the need for greater investment in technology and specialised training for investigators, prosecutors and legal practitioners.

He called for more lawyers and investigators to be trained in cyber law so they can effectively prosecute increasingly sophisticated cybercrime cases.

Dr Masoud also questioned the transparency of the criminal justice system.

"We often hear about suspects being arrested, but the public rarely receives updates on how those cases progress in court or the sentences imposed. This creates the perception that offenders are not being held accountable," he said.

He urged authorities to provide regular updates on major cybercrime cases to improve transparency and strengthen public confidence in law enforcement.

He also called for tighter oversight of SIM card registration.

"The objective of linking SIM cards to National Identification Authority (NIDA) records was to simplify the identification of offenders. However, reports of SIM cards being registered using other people's identities persist, allowing criminals to conceal their identities," he said.

TCRA strengthens monitoring

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said it continues to audit SIM card registrations through a central monitoring system that receives and analyses registration data from all licensed telecommunications operators.

TCRA's Head of Communications and Public Relations, Rolf Kibaja, said the regulator takes enforcement action whenever breaches of SIM registration regulations are detected.

"Where registration procedures have not been followed, legal and regulatory action is taken under the Electronic and Postal Communications Act, 2010, as amended in 2023," he said.

He added that TCRA works closely with the Police Force by providing information required for investigations.

The regulator has also introduced several measures to help customers protect themselves against phone fraud.

Mr Kibaja said customers can use the dedicated service number 100 to contact their mobile service providers directly, reducing the risk of fraudsters exploiting ordinary customer service numbers.

Subscribers can also dial *106# to check all SIM cards registered under their national identity number. Anyone who identifies an unfamiliar number is advised to contact their service provider immediately to have it removed.

In addition, the dedicated number 15040 has been introduced for reporting phone numbers linked to online fraud and other cybercrimes.





Public awareness remains crucial

Police spokesperson David Misime said advances in technology have been accompanied by increasingly sophisticated forms of cybercrime, requiring more modern strategies to combat them.

He said many victims are defrauded because they fail to verify information, seek advice or report incidents promptly.

"Many people act before confirming the information they receive. Others delay reporting incidents, giving criminals more time to continue their activities," he said.

Mr Misime said the Police Force continues to educate the public through its Community Policing programme, strengthen training for cybercrime investigators and expand cybercrime investigation services across the country.

He added that the force is investing in modern equipment to detect, prevent and investigate cybercrime more effectively.

"The most important step for the public is to recognise that cybercrime exists, remain vigilant, verify information before sending money and avoid making rushed decisions or acting out of greed," he said.





Experts call for closer collaboration

Digital economy expert Francis Nyonzo warned that mobile phone fraud could undermine confidence in digital payments if left unchecked.

He called for closer collaboration between telecommunications companies, financial institutions and law enforcement agencies to track funds transferred through phone numbers linked to fraud.

Economist Oscar Mkude said many scams could be prevented if customers verified information before transferring money.

"A simple phone call to confirm the transaction with the intended recipient can prevent significant financial losses," he said.

University of Dodoma economist Dr Mwinuka Lutengano warned that persistent cyber fraud could slow Tanzania's digital economy if consumers lose confidence in mobile money and electronic payment systems.