Rotary, PWC deliver clean-energy kitchen

Dar es Salaam. More than 3,000 pupils at Charambe Primary School will benefit from improved school meals and a healthier learning environment following the handover of a gas-powered kitchen by the Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam Sunset in partnership with PwC under the Jiko Safi Clean Energy Project.

The facility replaces the school’s traditional firewood cooking system, reducing exposure to smoke for pupils and kitchen staff while cutting reliance on firewood.

Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam Sunset President, Mr Tahir Othman, said the project reflects the club’s focus on practical community interventions.

“This project is about investing in children’s health, improving their learning environment and working with partners to deliver lasting impact,” he said.

The project also included the donation of cooking equipment, including gas cylinders and modern pots, renovation of student toilets, provision of 100 new desks, repair of 78 others, sports jerseys for pupils, and tree-planting activities around the school.

Charambe Primary School has grown from 2,030 pupils in 2004 to 3,233 pupils, with 48 teachers. The number of desks has increased from 458 to 636.

School representative Elizabeth Mganga said the improvements have eased meal provision, reduced smoke exposure and improved hygiene and classroom conditions.