Mixx hands over cash prizes to World Cup campaign winners

Dar es Salaam. Mixx has rewarded three more customers with Sh1 million each as part of its ongoing Mixx Super World Cup Campaign, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding loyal users while promoting digital financial services across the country.

The prizes were presented at the Yas pavilion during the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), popularly known as Sabasaba, currently underway at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Grounds.

The three winners earned the cash prizes after using the Mixx Super app to pay for various financial and utility services, making them eligible for the nationwide promotion.

Speaking during the award presentation ceremony, Mixx Dar es Salaam Regional Business Manager, Estony Venant, said the campaign has continued to attract widespread public participation, with dozens of Tanzanians already benefiting since its launch.

According to Venant, a total of 48 winners have so far been rewarded through the campaign. He said more than 20 participants have won a variety of home appliances supplied by Mixx’s partner, Hisense, while more than 40 customers have each walked away with Sh1 million in cash prizes.

He noted that the campaign is still ongoing, giving more customers the opportunity to become winners by simply using the Mixx Super app for their daily financial transactions.

"The campaign has received a positive response from customers across the country. We encourage more Tanzanians to use the Mixx Super app whenever they make payments because every transaction increases their chances of winning exciting prizes," said Venant.

He added that the biggest prize of the campaign, worth Sh50 million, is yet to be won, urging customers to continue using the platform regularly.

"Mixx Super is more than just a payment application. It is a comprehensive digital platform that makes financial transactions easier, faster and more convenient while rewarding users for choosing digital payments. We encourage the public to download the app and use it consistently," he said.