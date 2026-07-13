Gold, gemstone worth Sh3.3bn seized in smuggling crackdown in Tanzania

Bukoba. Minerals worth Sh3.3 billion were seized while being smuggled in 55 incidents recorded in various parts of the country between July 2025 and March 2026, while minerals valued at Sh1.6 billion were confiscated in Kagera Region between June and July 2026.

The figures were revealed on Monday, July 13, 2026, by Deputy Minister for Minerals, Dr Steven Kiruswa, during his visit to Kagera Region to issue the government’s position on recent incidents involving the smuggling of gold and gemstones seized in the area.

Giving details on mineral smuggling cases, Dr Kiruswa said minerals worth Sh3.3 billion were intercepted during smuggling attempts in 55 incidents across the country between July 2025 and March 2026.

Speaking about minerals seized in Kagera, he said that on June 29, 2026, an operation was conducted in Benako, Ngara District, where police discovered and seized 20 sacks containing gemstones weighing 627.2 kilogrammes, valued at Sh10.9 million, with government taxes amounting to Sh1 million.

"There were four suspects. One of them, Petro Michael Kihiga, had a broker’s licence number DL0266LMD, which he obtained on May 25, 2026, in Lindi Region, and had been granted a permit to transport 273 grammes of minerals, while the actual weight seized was 627.2 kilogrammes. Under the Mining (Settlement of Offences) Regulations of 2022, the suspect admitted the offence and paid a fine," said Dr Kiruswa.

He added that on July 1, 2026, officers arrested another suspect who was travelling in an international transit (IT) vehicle with gold weighing 4,434.66 grammes, valued at Sh1.3 billion, with government taxes amounting to Sh125.8 million, in Benako near the border crossing into Rwanda.

"At the same time, on July 4, 2026, an associate of a gold smuggling suspect was arrested with 453 grammes of gold valued at Sh144.2 million, with government taxes amounting to Sh12.6 million," added Dr Kiruswa.

The gold smuggling suspects have been taken to court, and their case is at the mention stage.

Due to ongoing investigations, their names and the courts where they appeared have not been disclosed.

A resident, Mr Christofa Laurian, told The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, that the arrest of mineral smugglers was a positive step, showing that the government was serious about protecting the country’s resources.