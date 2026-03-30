Samia says accountability is everyone’s duty as she receives three key reports

Dar es Salaam. For the first time in Tanzania’s history, President Samia Suluhu Hassan received three critical government reports simultaneously, covering financial audits, anti-corruption efforts, and public procurement—a move hailed as a strong signal of the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Addressing officials at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan said the joint reception sends a clear message about the government’s focus on transparency.

“I am honoured to receive reports from the Controller and Auditor General, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau, and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority at the same time. This demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that every shilling of public money is used responsibly,” she said.

Breaking with tradition, she explained the rationale for receiving all three reports together. “Previously, we received two reports at a time, but this year I decided to include the PPRA report alongside CAG and PCCB. Public procurement consumes a large share of government funds, so it is essential for transparency and accountability that these reports are reviewed collectively,” she said.

President Hassan also highlighted the public’s right to information. “Tanzanians must know how government funds are spent. These institutions help protect taxpayers’ money, improve service delivery, and strengthen trust in government,” she said.

She outlined the complementary roles of the three bodies: CAG audits the use of public resources, PCCB prevents and combats corruption, and PPRA supervises procurement to ensure value for money. “Together, they form the backbone of good governance and accountability,” she added.

On the reports themselves, she noted progress in financial management, citing an increase in clean audit certificates, while PCCB has tracked funds saved and anti-corruption measures implemented.

She also praised PPRA’s NEST system for enhancing procurement transparency, urging continued compliance and the “name and shame” approach to improve performance.

“Accountability is not optional. It is the responsibility of every public leader and citizen. Where negligence or misconduct is found, the government will take decisive action,” she said.