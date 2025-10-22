Samia promises to end Dar es Salaam’s commuting miseries

Dar es Salaam. The CCM presidential candidate, Samia Suluhu Hassan, yesterday unveiled a plan aimed at eradicating the commuting challenges that have long plagued Dar es Salaam.

The city’s heavy traffic congestion forces residents to spend hours travelling to and from work, costing the economy in fuel consumption, lost productivity and rising stress levels.

Addressing supporters at the Leaders Club grounds in Kinondoni, President Hassan detailed how, if re-elected, she plans to complete ongoing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects, expand and build new roads, construct flyovers at major junctions and protect the city against floods by directing water to the ocean through upgraded infrastructure.

“Dar es Salaam is not just a city; it is Tanzania’s heartbeat,” she told the crowd. “Our goal is to make it a place where every Tanzanian can live decently, do business easily and access quality services, from healthcare and education to water and transport.”

With 95 kilometres of BRT already constructed and several areas still under development, commuting remains a nightmare. President Hassan said all remaining phases would be completed within five years.





Problems to end in January 2026

“Residents will start seeing significant improvements from January 2026,” she said. She further added that ENG will provide 177 buses for the first BRT phase along Morogoro Road, while Mofat has already supplied 255 buses for the second phase on Kilwa Road.

YG Link is expected to add 166 buses soon, with Metro Link City bringing in 334 buses when construction of the remaining lanes is completed.

The President also highlighted improvements in city hospitals, including congestion at Muhimbili National Hospital, achieved through expansion and new facilities. She reiterated her plan to roll out universal health insurance to ensure no family is denied treatment or dignity due to financial constraints.

“We are implementing universal health coverage so that no Tanzanian will be denied medical care or the right to bury their loved ones due to hospital debts,” she said.

On water supply, President Hassan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the Kidunda Dam project, which is expected to benefit residents of Dar es Salaam, Coast, and Morogoro regions.

“The Kidunda Dam will ensure safe and reliable water for our people,” she said.

She also promised to address land conflicts and housing shortages through the ‘Samia Housing Project’, which aims to provide safe, affordable homes to thousands of residents.

“In addition to the East African Trade Centre that has already created thousands of jobs, we will build more modern markets to empower small traders,” she said, announcing plans for a large Machinga Complex in Ubungo to provide a dignified business environment.





Warns against voting day protests

Turning to security ahead of the elections, President Hassan warned against any attempts to disrupt peace on polling day.

“I am speaking to you as the Commander-in-Chief,” she declared. “On October 29, the only demonstrations allowed are those of Tanzanians walking to polling stations to vote. Anything else will be handled accordingly.”

Her remarks follow reports of social media mobilisation by groups calling for protests on election day, which the government has condemned as attempts to undermine democracy and public safety.

Earlier, Water Minister Jumaa Aweso praised President Hassan for transforming Dar es Salaam’s water supply, noting that the city now enjoys stable access thanks to major government investment.

“President Samia has invested over Sh1 trillion to ensure residents get safe and clean water,” he said, adding that the Kidunda Dam alone is worth over Sh336 billion.

Construction Minister Abdallah Ulega also commended her for directing more than Sh1.7 trillion towards addressing city congestion and flooding.

“You expanded the Ubungo–Kimara road and approved the BRT extension to Mbagala. These are visible changes, and the people of Dar es Salaam are ready to vote for you again,” said Mr Ulega.

Kinondoni parliamentary candidate Abbas Tarimba lauded President Hassan for tackling long-standing infrastructure challenges, including the Ng’ombe River drainage project and the Msimbazi Basin flood control plan worth over Sh3.1 trillion.