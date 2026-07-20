Samia: Without peace and security, there is no development

Kigoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said Tanzania’s ambition to become a major trade hub in Africa depends on maintaining peace and stability, warning that development cannot thrive without a secure environment.

She said strategic investments in infrastructure, including the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) linking Tabora and Kigoma, the acquisition of four new cargo vessels on Lake Tanganyika, the upgrading of Kigoma Port and other projects, are aimed at helping Tanzania maximise its geographical advantage and strengthen its position in regional trade.

Speaking on Monday during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Tabora–Kigoma SGR project and the launch of the cargo vessels, President Samia said protecting peace and security must remain a national priority because the infrastructure projects involve huge financial resources.

“I would like to emphasise the importance of peace, security and the development of our country. These investments involve a lot of money,” President Samia said.

She urged Tanzanians to put security first, saying the country’s development goals can only be achieved in an environment of peace and stability.

“Let us all embrace the principle of putting security first because without security there is no development,” she said.