VETA graduates in Lindi pledge to drive peace and community development

Lindi. Sixty graduates from the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) in Lindi Region have pledged to use the skills they acquired through vocational training to promote peace, create employment and contribute to community development.

The graduates completed training under the Dumisha Amani project, implemented by VETA in partnership with development organisations to equip young people with practical skills and tackle unemployment.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony on Monday, July 20, 2026, tailoring graduate Ms Martha Mchewa said the programme had transformed participants' attitudes towards employment by encouraging self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

She said the graduates planned to share their knowledge within their communities, establish business groups and seek council loans to expand their enterprises.

Ms Mchewa added that training in soap making and food processing had enabled participants to add value to locally produced goods and create products with greater market potential.

Another graduate, Mr Jabiri Hamisi, who trained in CCTV installation and irrigation systems, said he intended to establish service groups to support both public institutions and private clients while creating employment opportunities for fellow youth.

Officiating at the ceremony, Lindi District Commissioner, Ms Victoria Mwanziva, congratulated the graduates and reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs through access to loans and other economic opportunities.

She urged the graduates to become ambassadors for peace while using their newly acquired skills to improve their livelihoods and strengthen their communities.

VETA Lindi Principal, Mr Harry Mmari, said 60 trainees—22 men and 38 women—completed courses during the second phase of the Dumisha Amani project.

He said the graduates were expected to champion peaceful coexistence while applying their vocational skills to improve their economic well-being.