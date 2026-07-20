How Lake Tanganyika expansion will double Tanzania-DRC trade capacity

Dar es Salaam. The construction of four new cargo vessels for Lake Tanganyika, alongside major upgrades at Kigoma Port, is expected to transform trade between Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), creating economic opportunities, jobs, and increased revenue.

The investment will strengthen Tanzania's position as a key regional transport corridor by improving cargo movement between eastern DRC and international markets through the Dar es Salaam Port.

The vessels were officially launched on Monday, July 20, 2026, by President Samia Suluhu Hassan during a ceremony in Kigoma.

The event also marked the launch of expansion works at Kigoma Port, including the construction of modern cargo and passenger berths and dredging to increase the port's depth.

Providing an overview, Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Director General Plasduce Mbossa said the additional vessels would significantly increase cargo handling capacity on the lake and position Tanzania as an important logistics gateway for minerals and other exports from the DRC destined for global markets such as China.

He said the government had entered an agreement with Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd, one of the largest mining investors operating in the DRC, to facilitate cargo transportation through Kigoma Port.

The company owns three major mining operations in the DRC, with reserves expected to sustain production for more than 50 years.

"They will also develop facilities at Kigoma Port and construct a 500-kilometre road linking Manono to Kalemie Port to improve cargo transportation," said Mr Mbossa.

According to him, the investment will open a new transport corridor serving northeastern DRC, allowing mineral exports to be shipped across Lake Tanganyika to Kigoma before being transported onwards to Dar es Salaam for export.

Previously, much of the cargo used alternative overland routes, including the Tunduma border crossing.

"We are opening a new trade corridor that will enable the DRC to access international markets more efficiently through Tanzania," he said.

Mr Mbossa said the mining company had already built four cargo vessels, each capable of carrying 2,000 tonnes per voyage.

Each vessel measures 70 metres in length and 15 metres in width.

He added that the company plans to build two additional vessels, while the government, through the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) programme, is continuing efforts to strengthen domestic shipbuilding capacity.

The four new vessels will effectively double the number of large cargo vessels operating on Lake Tanganyika.

"At present, the lake has four large cargo vessels—three with a carrying capacity of 2,000 tonnes each and one capable of carrying 3,000 tonnes.

The addition of four more vessels will increase the fleet to eight, significantly boosting cargo transportation between the DRC, Tanzania, and other destinations," he said.

Alongside the expansion of the fleet, the government is also modernising Kigoma Port to accommodate the anticipated increase in cargo volumes.

Mr Mbossa said rehabilitation of the port's 310-metre cargo quay is progressing well.

Works are currently being undertaken on a 190-metre section, while the remaining 120 metres remain operational to ensure services continue uninterrupted.

Once completed, the port's annual cargo handling capacity is expected to increase from 800,000 tonnes to two million tonnes.

The project also includes increasing the port's water depth from 3.5 metres to six metres, allowing larger vessels to dock safely.

In addition, a new 170-metre modern passenger terminal is under construction.

"The new passenger berth will accommodate up to 400 passengers at a time, compared to the current capacity of only 40. The project is expected to be completed in 2027," he said.

Speaking at the event, Transport Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the vessels form part of the government's broader strategy to modernise inland water transport and fully utilise trade opportunities with neighbouring countries.

He said the vessels, built by Golden Logistics Company Limited, will improve cargo transportation between Tanzania and the DRC, as well as other countries bordering Lake Tanganyika.

Prof Mbarawa also said the government is progressing with the construction of a shipbuilding workshop.

“The contractor has already been secured and received an advance payment of Sh24.2 billion ($8.8 million), with a further Sh24.2 billion to be paid upon completion,” he said.

He added that a contractor has also been identified to build another 3,000-tonne cargo vessel to operate between Kigoma and the DRC, with arrangements for the advance payment currently underway.