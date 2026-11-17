Cape Town. Telecommunications company Savanna Telecom (Africa) Limited plans to expand its fibre-optic internet network to an additional one million homes across Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda in 2027, as the company seeks to widen access to affordable high-speed internet in East Africa.

The announcement comes after the telecommunications company surpassed 250,000 home internet subscribers across the three countries, with its existing infrastructure now reaching more than one million homes.

In a statement issued on November 16, 2026, ahead of the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, South Africa, the company said it had completed engineering designs for the next phase of expansion, which is scheduled to be implemented over 12 months in 2027.

The planned expansion is expected to increase the company's network reach to more than two million homes, with a significant portion of the investment targeting smaller towns and underserved residential areas.

Savanna said it had invested more than $108 million in its operations across East Africa, creating over 2,100 jobs through direct employment and contracted services.

The company has so far constructed more than 16,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, with another 8,000 kilometres under construction.

According to its internal market data, Savanna holds a 41 per cent share of Tanzania's home fibre internet market, making it the country's leading provider in the segment. It also claims a 56 per cent market share in Uganda, while continuing to expand its presence in Kenya.

The company said its expansion strategy was aimed at reaching communities that have traditionally had limited access to fibre-optic internet, particularly smaller towns and underserved residential neighbourhoods.

Savanna chairman Rashmi Shah said the company's strategy was driven by the need to make reliable internet services more accessible and affordable to households across Africa.

“When we started Savanna, we asked ourselves a simple question: Why should a family living in Gulu or Mwanza pay more and wait longer for reliable internet than a family living in Johannesburg or London?” he said.

He described internet connectivity as an essential service that supports education, business and healthcare, noting that the company's ambition was to extend fibre infrastructure to communities that had long been overlooked.

“Our mission is to make high-speed internet accessible and affordable by bringing fibre infrastructure to communities that have long been overlooked,” he said.

Savanna said the 2027 expansion would be financed through additional equity contributions from its founders and investors, as well as debt financing.

The company is also in the final stages of its first equity fundraising exercise, with the proceeds expected to support the planned expansion and its entry into new markets beyond East Africa.

Its growth has been supported by a strategic partnership with Wuhan FiberHome International Technologies Co. Ltd, which provides telecommunications equipment, fibre-optic cables and technical and engineering support.





FiberHome's Africa regional managing director, Naky Pei, said expanding quality digital infrastructure was important for accelerating digital transformation and promoting inclusive economic development across East Africa.

He said the company would continue supporting Savanna's expansion under their existing commercial agreements.