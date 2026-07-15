SBL expands youth skills programmes to support Tanzania’s future workforce

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young Tanzanians through skills development programmes, saying investment in education and practical training is essential to building a competitive workforce capable of driving the country’s long-term economic growth.

As Tanzania joins the rest of the world in marking World Youth Skills Day, the brewer highlighted its ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between education and employment by equipping young people with industry-relevant skills in agriculture, tourism and hospitality.

With Tanzania boasting one of Africa’s youngest populations, millions of young people enter the labour market each year. However, many continue to face challenges in securing employment due to limited access to practical training and workplace experience.

SBL said its youth empowerment strategy focuses on creating opportunities that prepare young people for the demands of the modern labour market while contributing to sustainable national development.

Through the Kilimo Viwanda Scholarship Programme, the company has supported more than 300 young Tanzanians from farming communities to pursue agricultural studies, enabling them to acquire modern farming techniques, technical expertise and agribusiness knowledge before returning to improve productivity in their communities.

The company has also partnered with the National College of Tourism (NCT) to implement the Learning for Life Programme, which equips aspiring hospitality professionals with practical skills required by employers.

The programme's first intake trained 100 young people, many of whom have since secured employment, while a second cohort of 200 students recently completed their hospitality training.

A beneficiary of the Learning for Life Programme, Mr Hansen Morris, said the initiative had transformed his confidence and career prospects.

"Before joining Learning for Life, I wanted to pursue a career in hospitality but lacked the confidence to compete in the job market. The programme provided practical experience, strengthened my communication skills and helped me understand employers' expectations. Today, I am building a long-term career in the hospitality industry," he said.

A Learning for Life Programme Supervisor at the National College of Tourism, Ms Mariam Mambosasa, said partnerships between educational institutions and the private sector were helping students become more employable.

"Learning for Life complements classroom learning by exposing students to real industry expectations. Beyond technical hospitality skills, participants develop confidence, teamwork, communication and problem-solving abilities that employers consistently value. Partnerships with organisations such as Serengeti Breweries Limited are helping bridge the gap between education and employment," she said.

Meanwhile, a beneficiary of the Kilimo Viwanda Scholarship Programme, Mr Octavian Burchard, said the scholarship had changed his perception of agriculture and opened new opportunities.

"The scholarship enabled me to study agriculture without financial constraints. It also helped me realise that agriculture is one of Tanzania's greatest economic opportunities. I now have the knowledge to improve farming productivity while creating opportunities for myself and my community. I encourage young people to view agriculture as a profession with enormous potential," he said.

According to SBL, the scholarship programme continues to nurture a new generation of agricultural professionals equipped with expertise in modern farming, sustainable production and agribusiness, with many graduates returning to rural communities to promote innovation and inspire other young people.

The brewer said the success of both initiatives demonstrates that meaningful investment in youth requires more than financial support. It also depends on sustained partnerships, practical learning opportunities and a shared commitment to helping young people transition successfully from education into employment.

SBL noted that this year's World Youth Skills Day coincides with the implementation of Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, which places strong emphasis on building an educated, highly skilled and globally competitive workforce capable of driving innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth.