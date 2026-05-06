Samia explains choice of opposition politician as Deputy Minister

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said her decision to appoint opposition politician Ms Evaline Munisi as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities) was based on merit and her commitment to national service.

Prior to her appointment as a nominated Member of Parliament, Ms Munisi served as Secretary General of NCCR-Mageuzi. She was appointed Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations) on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Ms Munisi and other appointees on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the Head of State said she was satisfied that the former NCCR-Mageuzi secretary general has the capacity to contribute effectively to government operations after reviewing her credentials.

She said that the appointment also reflects the philosophy long promoted by NCCR-Mageuzi leaders, which emphasises patriotism, love and service to the nation.

“I have appointed her based on her competence and commitment to serve the nation. After reviewing her credentials, I am convinced she has the ability to deliver,” said President Hassan.

“We are all Tanzanians; let us build our country together,” she added, calling for constructive and fact-based criticism from both leaders and citizens.

The President used the occasion to remind public officials of the weight of the oath of office, stressing that it is not merely a procedural requirement.

“Work with patriotism, in line with the oath you took before God. This is not just a government procedure; God is our witness. If you violate your oath and code of ethics, there is also God’s judgment,” she said.

President Hassan tasked Ms Munisi with ensuring the availability of decent jobs and strengthening fairness in labour practices in both the public and private sectors.

She noted ongoing government efforts to expand overseas employment opportunities, revealing that more than 7,000 young Tanzanians have secured jobs abroad this year, while cautioning that the process must be better regulated.

“Their rights must be protected, and recruitment agents must be properly supervised. While our youth must respect the laws of host countries, their rights and entitlements must also be safeguarded,” she said.

She added that labour relations require stronger coordination among the government, employers and workers to ensure fairness and productivity.

President Hassan also directed Ms Munisi to enhance engagement between the government and key stakeholders, expressing confidence in her political experience.

“In your work, uphold mutual respect. Ensure standards are maintained so that the country benefits,” she said.

During the ceremony, the President also swore in Mr Kheri Mahimbali as the new chief executive officer of the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa), raising concerns over the agency’s performance following findings by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

She directed him to address inefficiencies, including complaints over poor service delivery and irregularities in vehicle inspection and repair processes.

In related appointments, engineer Mr Peter Mwasalyanda was sworn in to serve at the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority on a six-month probation, while Mr Jabiri Bakari was appointed to head the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority.