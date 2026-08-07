Serengeti Breweries flies Tanzania's flag high with four international quality awards

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has won four Gold Quality Awards at the 2026 Monde Selection World Quality Awards, reinforcing the company's standing as a producer of internationally recognised beverages.

The awards were presented to Serengeti Lite, Serengeti Lager, Serengeti Lemon and the company's spirits brand, TZEE, following an independent assessment by the Belgium-based quality institute.

The recognition comes as the world marks International Beer Day, with SBL describing the achievement as a reflection of its continued investment in brewing excellence, innovation and quality assurance.

Founded in Brussels in 1961, Monde Selection is an independent international quality institute that evaluates consumer products against globally recognised standards.

Products are assessed by an international panel of experts on criteria including taste, appearance, overall quality, innovation, consumer information and user experience.

SBL Supply Chain Director, Joseph Cheloti, said the awards affirm the company's commitment to consistently producing beverages that meet international quality standards.

"Receiving the Gold Quality Awards from Monde Selection is a tremendous honour and a strong endorsement that our products meet internationally recognised quality standards. We are proud of this achievement, which reflects the dedication of our people, the quality of the ingredients we use and the strength of our production processes. Above all, we thank our consumers for their continued trust and loyalty," he said.

He added that the brewer will continue investing in quality, innovation and product development to ensure consumers in Tanzania and beyond continue to enjoy products that meet the highest international standards.

Winning four Gold Quality Awards in the same year further strengthens SBL's position among leading beverage manufacturers while showcasing Tanzanian-made products on the global stage.

Monde Selection has assessed consumer products for more than 65 years, with over 80 international experts participating in the annual evaluation process. Products from more than 150 countries have been submitted for assessment since the institute was established.