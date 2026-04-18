Serengeti Breweries launches Tanzania’s first locally crafted ready-to-drink beverage

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has launched what it describes as Tanzania’s first locally crafted ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage, as it pushes to tap into changing consumer tastes while strengthening local manufacturing.

The product dubbed Serengeti Premium Apple, was officially unveiled on Friday April 17, 2026, at the Serengeti National Park, in a high-profile event that positioned the brand as both a lifestyle statement and a symbol of Tanzanian pride.

SBL Managing Director, Dr Obinna Anyalebechi, said the launch marked a significant milestone for the company and the country’s beverage industry, noting that the product was developed in response to consumer demand for more refined, locally made options.

“At SBL, we design products based on what our consumers want. Feedback consistently pointed to the need for a proudly Tanzanian brand that reflects sophistication and elegance,” he said.

He added that the beverave is intended to fill a gap in the market by offering a crisp and refreshing alternative tailored to modern lifestyles.

“By producing locally, we are strengthening Tanzania’s manufacturing sector, supporting local supply chains and creating jobs, while demonstrating that our products can compete globally,” he said.

The launch at the Serengeti National Park was also positioned as a strategic nod to Tanzania’s tourism potential, with SBL seeking to showcase the country’s natural heritage alongside its industrial capabilities.

SBL’s Innovation and Marketing Director, Mr Henry Esiaba, said the event brought together influencers and cultural figures to amplify the brand’s identity and reach.

“We wanted to create an immersive experience that connects the product with its origin. This is about celebrating what Tanzania can create and sharing that story with a wider audience,” he said.

Model and entrepreneur Ms Flaviana Matata, who fronts the brand, said the partnership reflects a broader narrative about a confident and forward-looking Tanzania.