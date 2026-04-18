Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again a day after declaring it open to commercial shipping

Tehran. Iran has indicated that control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz has “reverted to its previous state,” effectively signalling a renewed restriction on maritime traffic amid escalating tensions with the United States.

According to Iranian military authorities, the move comes in response to the continuing US naval blockade targeting Iranian ports, which Tehran has described as “piracy”.

The latest development marks a sharp reversal from just a day earlier, when Iranian officials had announced that the strait was open to commercial vessels during a temporary ceasefire.

Confusion over status

Despite Iran’s latest statement, the situation remains fluid and at times contradictory. Some reports suggest limited vessel movement has continued under strict Iranian control, while others indicate that shipping has again been halted or severely restricted.

Tehran has warned that any continued US pressure could trigger a full closure of the waterway, a threat that has raised alarm globally given the strait’s critical role in energy supplies.

Global implications

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important global oil shipments transit routes, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil shipments. Any disruption can have immediate consequences for energy markets and international trade.

Recent weeks have already seen tanker traffic drop sharply, with many vessels avoiding the area due to security risks, including potential mines and military activity.

Rising tensions

The renewed restrictions come as diplomatic efforts continue to secure a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran. Donald Trump has warned that military action could resume if no deal is reached, while insisting the blockade will remain in place.