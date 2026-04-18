Trump warns of fresh Iran strikes if a long-term agreement is not reached by Wednesday

Washington. Donald Trump has warned that the United States could resume bombing Iran if a long-term agreement is not reached by Wednesday, escalating tensions as fragile negotiations continue.

Speaking during ongoing diplomatic efforts, Trump said Washington would “have to start dropping bombs again” if talks collapse, signaling a possible end to the current ceasefire between the two sides.

The warning highlights the high stakes surrounding negotiations aimed at addressing Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security concerns.

The US president also confirmed that a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports will remain in place until a comprehensive deal is secured.

The operation, involving US warships and surveillance assets, is designed to pressure Tehran by restricting maritime trade and oil exports.

Iranian authorities have strongly condemned the blockade, describing it as illegal and provocative, and cautioning that continued pressure could trigger retaliation and further instability in the region.