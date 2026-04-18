Trump warns of fresh Iran strikes if a long-term agreement is not reached by Wednesday

The US president also confirmed that a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports will remain in place until a comprehensive deal is secured.
The operation, involving US warships and surveillance assets, is designed to pressure Tehran by restricting maritime trade and oil exports.
Iranian authorities have strongly condemned the blockade, describing it as illegal and provocative, and cautioning that continued pressure could trigger retaliation and further instability in the region.
Diplomatic channels remain open, with mediators pushing for a breakthrough before the deadline. However, with both sides holding firm positions, fears are growing that failure to reach an agreement could lead to renewed military confrontation.