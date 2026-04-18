Trump warns of fresh Iran strikes if a long-term agreement is not reached by Wednesday

By  Agencies

Washington. Donald Trump has warned that the United States could resume bombing Iran if a long-term agreement is not reached by Wednesday, escalating tensions as fragile negotiations continue.

Speaking during ongoing diplomatic efforts, Trump said Washington would “have to start dropping bombs again” if talks collapse, signaling a possible end to the current ceasefire between the two sides.

The warning highlights the high stakes surrounding negotiations aimed at addressing Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security concerns.

Related

The US president also confirmed that a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports will remain in place until a comprehensive deal is secured.

The operation, involving US warships and surveillance assets, is designed to pressure Tehran by restricting maritime trade and oil exports.

Iranian authorities have strongly condemned the blockade, describing it as illegal and provocative, and cautioning that continued pressure could trigger retaliation and further instability in the region.

Diplomatic channels remain open, with mediators pushing for a breakthrough before the deadline. However, with both sides holding firm positions, fears are growing that failure to reach an agreement could lead to renewed military confrontation.

Latest

  1. Students' loans board turns to micro payments to recover Sh920 billion

  2. Pula Group reacts after South African court’s ruling on mining dispute

  3. Thomas’s late heroics send Coventry City back to Premier League after 25-year wait

  4. Pope Leo, newly forceful global voice, heads to Angola on Africa tour

  5. First migrants deported from US arrive in DRC

  6. Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again a day after declaring it open to commercial shipping

In the headlines

View All