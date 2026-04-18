Tanzania pushes stronger parliamentary action on women, children’s health at IPU forum

Dar es Salaam. A member of Tanzania’s parliamentary delegation, Dr Zeyana Abdallah Hamid, has participated in a high-level parliamentary network forum focusing on advancing the health and wellbeing of women, children and young people during emergencies and crises.

The forum, organised by the Parliamentary Network championed by the Global Leaders Network for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health, was held on April 17, 2026, at the Radisson Blu Sisli Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The meeting discussed ways of accelerating parliamentary action to promote hope, peace, and ensure the health and wellbeing of women, children and young people during disasters and humanitarian crises.

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Speaking during the session, Dr Zeyana said legislators have a responsibility to ensure that essential health services continue uninterrupted even during emergencies and conflicts.

She noted that services such as maternal healthcare, nutrition programmes, vaccination and preventive care for women, children and adolescents must remain accessible at all times.

“Parliaments have a critical role to ensure that during emergencies and conflicts, maternal health services, nutrition, immunisation and preventive care for women, children and young people do not stop,” she said.

According to her, this can be achieved through enacting supportive legislation, approving adequate budgets and strengthening oversight to ensure effective implementation of health programmes.

Dr Zeyana also reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to prioritising maternal and child health as a key national agenda.

“Tanzania’s position is clear that no one should be left behind. Reproductive health is a right, not a privilege,” she said, adding that she would continue advocating for the agenda in Parliament.

Meanwhile, parliamentary secretaries from member countries of the Inter-Parliamentary Union also met in Istanbul to exchange experiences and strategies aimed at strengthening parliamentary performance.

The meeting, also held on the sidelines of the 152nd IPU Assembly, focused on the role of parliamentary secretaries in accelerating the implementation of IPU resolutions, enhancing transparency and strengthening oversight of parliamentary activities.

Key topics discussed included digital innovation in parliaments, administrative efficiency and regional cooperation.

Tanzania was represented at the meeting by Daniel Eliufoo, who attended on behalf of the Clerk of the National Assembly.

During the discussions, he outlined Tanzania’s progress in improving parliamentary systems, including the development of the Bunge Online platform and the e-Parliament system as part of efforts to modernise legislative processes in line with the country’s Vision 2050 agenda.