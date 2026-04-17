Study lays bare the soft skills crisis in Tanzania’s job market

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s education system is facing a silent but costly challenge: graduates are leaving universities without the soft skills employers increasingly demand.

A recent study published in the University of Dodoma’s Journal of Educational Management and Policy Issues highlights a structural gap in how higher learning institutions prepare students for the realities of the modern workplace.

The 2025 study by Noel Mkwizu, Albino Tenge and Lily Makalanga shows that soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, adaptability and problem-solving, are not just complementary, but central to employability.

Its findings show that training approaches alone do not directly lead to employment unless they intentionally build these skills.

The study establishes a strong link between soft skills and employability, indicating that graduates with stronger interpersonal and adaptive abilities are significantly more likely to secure jobs.

Across Tanzania, employers have long raised concerns about graduates’ lack of workplace readiness.

The study confirms this, pointing to a “significant gap between the skills graduates possess and those demanded in the labour market,” particularly in soft skills.

Education analyst Hemed Mvula told The Citizen that the shift in expectations is undeniable.

“Today’s workplace is dynamic. Employers want people who can think, communicate and adapt. Academic knowledge alone is no longer enough,” he said.

Globally, this trend is also gaining ground. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development notes that employers are increasingly adopting a “skills-first” approach—prioritising what individuals can do over what they studied.

Soft skills, often described as the human side of work, shape how individuals interact, solve problems and respond to change.

The UDOM study shows that even well-designed training programmes fail to improve employability unless they deliberately integrate these abilities. Researchers describe soft skills as a “bridge” between education and employment, acting as a critical link between training and job outcomes.

Higher education expert Steven Tweve said technical competence alone is no longer sufficient.

“You can have a graduate who is very strong technically, but if they cannot communicate, work in teams or solve problems, employers will hesitate. These are the skills that make someone employable,” he explained.

At the heart of the problem is how education is delivered. For years, higher learning institutions in Tanzania have emphasised theoretical knowledge and examinations, often at the expense of practical and interpersonal skills.

Although reforms such as competency-based training (CBT) have been introduced, the study finds they only succeed when combined with real-world exposure, including internships and apprenticeships.

Programmes that blend classroom learning with workplace experience show the strongest results, underscoring the value of hands-on training.

“Experiential learning is key. Students need exposure to real work environments where they can develop these skills naturally,” said Dr Tweve.

However, many institutions still lack the infrastructure, industry partnerships and resources needed to provide such opportunities.

The implications extend beyond individual job seekers. The soft skills gap is increasingly becoming a national economic concern.

Each year, thousands of graduates enter the labour market, but a mismatch between education and employer needs contributes to unemployment and underemployment, particularly among young people.

According to the World Bank, skills gaps reduce productivity and limit a country’s competitiveness in the global economy—translating into lost opportunities for both individuals and industries.

Experts further argue that addressing the challenge will require a systemic shift.

Universities must redesign curricula to integrate soft skills into teaching and assessment, including group work, presentations, internships and problem-based learning. Stronger collaboration between academia and industry is also essential to ensure training reflects real market demands.

At the policy level, investment in facilities, teacher training and curriculum reforms will be critical to support practical learning.

The UDOM study delivers a clear message that the future of education lies not just in knowledge, but in capability.

As Tanzania pushes to build a competitive, knowledge-based economy, closing the soft skills gap may prove to be one of the most important reforms in its education system.