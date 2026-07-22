Tanzania’s Koncept AI Academy takes AI training to Rwanda’s hospitality sector

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania-based Koncept AI Academy has expanded its regional footprint by taking its artificial intelligence (AI) capacity-building programme to Rwanda, where it conducted a high-level executive masterclass to help hospitality leaders harness AI to improve business performance.

The programme brought together hotel owners, general managers, heads of department and senior executives from leading hospitality establishments across Rwanda.

Participants explored practical applications of AI in hotel operations, customer experience, marketing, revenue management, productivity and strategic decision-making.

The Rwanda engagement marks another milestone in Koncept AI Academy’s drive to expand practical AI education beyond Tanzania as organisations across Africa increasingly adopt digital solutions to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Alongside the executive training, the academy used the visit to strengthen partnerships with key institutions in Rwanda, including Mount Kigali University, Royal FM, Paramount Kigali Hotel and stakeholders within the Rwandan government.

According to the academy’s statement availed to The Citizen on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the engagements are intended to lay the foundation for broader collaboration in AI education, digital transformation, innovation and institutional capacity development, while supporting wider adoption of emerging technologies across the continent.

The expansion into Rwanda forms part of Koncept AI Academy’s long-term strategy to establish itself as a regional hub for practical AI training.

Through executive masterclasses, institutional capacity-building programmes and specialised AI transformation initiatives, the academy aims to bridge the gap between emerging technologies and their practical application across African industries.

Its programmes target executives, entrepreneurs, professionals, educational institutions and public sector leaders, equipping them with the skills needed to integrate AI into their operations, improve efficiency, create new business opportunities and prepare organisations for future technological change.

Speaking about the academy’s regional ambitions, Koncept Group founder and chief executive officer, Dr Krantz Mwantepele, said the organisation’s vision extends beyond national borders.

“Our vision is bigger than one country. Through Koncept AI Academy, we are taking practical AI education and transformation across Africa and beyond. We want to empower leaders, businesses, institutions and governments with the knowledge and capabilities they need to compete in an AI-driven future,” he said.

Dr Mwantepele said Africa should play a leading role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence rather than remaining merely a consumer of the technology.