Tanzania, Singapore agree to deepen trade and industrial cooperation

Dodoma. Tanzania and Singapore have agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade and industry, with a focus on supporting small-scale industries and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to enhance competitiveness and expand access to international markets.

The agreement was reached on April 27, 2026, in Dodoma during talks between the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Mr Aristides Mbwasi, and Singapore’s Director-General for Trade (Asia, Middle East and Africa) at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mr Adrian Ng. The meeting was held at the ministry’s offices in Mtumba.

The two officials agreed that Tanzania could leverage opportunities within the East African Community (EAC) market to strengthen value chains for entrepreneurs and improve the capacity of locally made products to compete globally.

Tanzania, one of East Africa’s largest economies, continues to pursue industrialisation as a key pillar of its development agenda, with SMEs playing a central role in job creation and domestic production. With a population of more than 60 million, the country offers a growing consumer market and strategic access to regional trade blocs.

Singapore, on the other hand, is recognised globally as a major trade and logistics hub, with one of the world’s busiest ports and a strong manufacturing and services base. The city-state has built its economy on export-driven growth, advanced technology, and efficient infrastructure, making it an attractive partner for trade, investment, and industrial development.

Although trade volumes between Tanzania and Singapore remain relatively modest, available trade data shows Tanzania’s exports to Singapore in 2024 were valued at about $15.85 million, largely comprising agricultural products and mineral-related exports. Officials believe the strengthened engagement could expand trade flows and unlock new investment opportunities.

The discussions also underscored the importance of deepening economic diplomacy to attract investment and facilitate private sector participation in both countries.