Six drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

Mwanza. Mwanza Regional Police have arrested six drivers and suspended their driving licences for operating vehicles while under the influence of alcohol.

The statement issued on Saturday, April 4, 2026, by Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) Wilbrod Mutafungwa, who said a special operation is ongoing to control drivers who violate road safety laws and regulations.

The drivers are a resident of Nyakato, Mr Suleiman Magoti, 36, whose vehicle operates between Kakebe and the Airport; a resident of Nyegezi, Mr Elias Michael, 26, a Toyota Coaster operating between Kisesa and Usagara; and a Toyota Hiace driver operating between the Airport and Nyashishi, Mr Ramadhani Athumani, 56.

Others are a resident of Nyakato Mecco and Town Ace Pickup driver, Mr Joeli Ezekiel, 36, a resident of Musoma and saloon car driver, Mr Fidelis Rong’ongo (27), and a resident of Capripoint and a Toyota Hiace driver operating between Ilemela and Nyasgishi, Mr Shaban Siraji, 55.

The statement said the operation has seized a total of 98 three-wheeled motorcycles, five two-wheeled motorcycles with modified exhausts causing noise, 13 passenger vehicles and four small cars, all impounded for various road safety offences, including drunk driving involving seven drivers and operating a motor vehicle without a licence.

“All these drivers were arrested on Friday, April 03, 2026, while driving under the influence of alcohol and have had their licences suspended for six months starting today, April 04, 2026. Owners of the vehicles, together with the arrested drivers, will face legal action, including being taken to court,” said RPC Mutafungwa.

The commander also warned vehicle owners and drivers to comply with road safety laws, regulations and procedures to prevent road accidents.

“Remove unauthorised lights that may cause accidents, ensure vehicles have valid registration numbers and possess proper driving licences,” he said.