Social funds target informal sector and industrial growth

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s social security funds are intensifying efforts to extend coverage to millions of self-employed workers while investing in manufacturing projects aimed at driving industrialisation, job creation and economic growth.

Members of Parliament have highlighted the role of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) in expanding social protection and supporting productive sectors through strategic investments.

Lawmakers said at a seminar on Monday, June 15, 2026 that NSSF’s Social Security Scheme for the Self-Employed presents an opportunity for millions of Tanzanians in the informal sector to access social protection services and strengthen long-term financial security.

They also pointed to PSSSF’s investment in the Kilimanjaro International Leather Industries Company Limited (KLICL), saying the project is contributing to value addition in the livestock sector, industrialisation, employment creation and broader economic growth.

The remarks were made during a parliamentary seminar in Dodoma on the self-employed social security scheme and the KLICL leather manufacturing project.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament, Deputy Speaker Daniel Sillo said the seminar had equipped legislators with knowledge on social security programmes and development projects being implemented by the two funds.

He said the information would enable MPs to sensitise citizens in their constituencies to join social security schemes while improving public understanding of fund-backed investments.

Several MPs, including Said Salimu (Ole - CCM) and Rashid Shangazi (Mlalo - CCM), said extending coverage to self-employed Tanzanians would promote a savings culture, enhance income security and expand access to social protection.

On the KLICL project, MPs Jackson Kiswaga (Kalenga - CCM) and Rashid Shangazi called for increased private sector participation to strengthen production, marketing and competitiveness in the leather industry.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Deus Sangu, said the government remains committed to expanding social security coverage to self-employed citizens, who make up a significant share of the workforce.

He said this group had long remained outside formal social protection systems despite its major contribution to the economy. On the KLICL project, Mr Sangu said the factory is jointly owned by PSSSF and the Tanzania Prisons Service through its investment arm, Prisons Corporation Sole (PCS), adding that it has generated notable social and economic benefits.

Earlier, NSSF Director General Masha Mshomba said the fund aims to register 3.7 million self-employed Tanzanians by June 2031.

He said about 85 per cent of Tanzania’s workforce—equivalent to 20.98 million economically active citizens—is self-employed, making the initiative central to expanding social security coverage.

Members of the scheme are entitled to old-age pensions, survivors’ benefits, disability benefits, maternity benefits and healthcare support.

Mr Mshomba added that citizens can register, contribute and access account information through digital platforms using mobile phones, with a minimum monthly contribution of Sh30,000.

PSSSF Director General Fortunatus Magambo said KLICL has grown into a leading producer of leather products while supporting socio-economic development.