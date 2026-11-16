Dar es Salaam. South African fast-food chain Hungry Lion has entered the Tanzanian market, opening its first outlet in Dar es Salaam as it begins an expansion drive in the country.

The entry marks another development in Tanzania’s quick-service restaurant sector, with the company seeking to introduce its brand to local consumers and gradually grow its presence.

Hungry Lion has partnered with Coca-Cola Kwanza as its official beverage supplier in Tanzania, with the local bottler expected to provide Coca-Cola products at its outlets as the restaurant expands.

Hungry Lion chief executive officer Adrian Basson described the opening as an important milestone in the company’s African growth strategy.

“The opening of our first outlet in Tanzania is a significant milestone for Hungry Lion and an important step in our African growth journey. We are delighted to introduce our brand to Tanzanian consumers and look forward to growing our presence in the market,” he said.

Mr Basson said Coca-Cola Kwanza’s local presence, market knowledge and distribution network made it a suitable partner as the company established its operations in Tanzania.

Coca-Cola Kwanza general manager David Chait said the partnership reflected the company’s strategy of supporting customers seeking to expand their businesses.

He said the bottler would use its local market expertise and distribution capabilities to support Hungry Lion’s operations and ensure consumers could access its beverages.

“We believe that when our customers grow, we grow. We are proud that Hungry Lion has selected us as its beverage partner in Tanzania as it embarks on this exciting new chapter,” he said.

Hungry Lion’s entry comes as competition in the fast-food market continues to attract both local and international brands.