Stanbic Bank commits Sh20 million to regional medical camps

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has pledged Sh20 million to support free medical and surgical camps that will be conducted in Tanzania and Malawi next month, aimed at expanding access to specialist healthcare for underserved communities.

The support will go towards the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) Medical and Surgical Camps Initiative, which is expected to provide treatment to patients in selected health facilities in Malawi and the Arusha and Mtwara regions of Tanzania.

The sponsorship cheque was presented by Stanbic Bank Tanzania chief executive officer, Mr Manzi Rwegasira, to the director general of ECSA-HC, Dr Ntuli Angyelile Kapologwe.

According to the bank, the camps will bring together specialist teams to provide free surgical and medical services to patients who have limited access to quality healthcare.

The latest contribution adds to more than Sh230 million that the bank says it has channelled to health and other social programmes between 2025 and 2026.

Speaking during the handover, Mr Rwegasira said partnerships remained important in addressing challenges facing critical sectors such as healthcare.

“As Stanbic Bank, we remain committed to creating meaningful impact in the communities we serve. Partnerships such as this reflect our belief that sustainable development is driven through collaboration, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare,” he said.

Dr Kapologwe said ECSA-HC, which works with member states to address public health challenges including Ebola, malaria and other communicable diseases, relied on partnerships to strengthen healthcare systems and improve access to specialised treatment.

“Health is the foundation on which communities and economies are built and no single institution can carry that responsibility alone. Stanbic Bank’s support helps us bring specialist care directly to the people who need it most, while encouraging wider partner support for stronger health outcomes across the region,” he said.

He noted that the support would help extend specialist services to communities that often struggle to access surgical care and would contribute to broader efforts aimed at improving health outcomes across the region.