Jihan Dimack crowned Miss Grand International 2026, makes history for Africa

Stanbic Bank donates Sh40 million medical equipment to Kigamboni hospital

Omari Mtiga (fourth left), Head of Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Tanzania, handing over medical equipment to the Kigamboni District Commissioner, Hon. Dalmia Mikaya (centre) at Vijibweni Hospital in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, as part of the Bank’s efforts to improve healthcare services during Customer Service Week 2026. Looking on are government officials, hospital staff and representatives from Stanbic Bank Tanzania. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

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