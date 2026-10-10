Stanbic Bank donates Sh40 million medical equipment to Kigamboni hospital

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has donated medical equipment and supplies worth Sh40 million to Vijibweni Hospital in Kigamboni as part of effort to improve maternal healthcare, patient monitoring and access to essential diagnostic services.

The donation, handed over on Friday, October 9, 2026, includes five hospital beds, a delivery bed, 15 bedside lockers, a linen hamper, a patient monitor, two oxygen flow meters and 30 digital blood pressure machines.

The bank also provided infection control supplies and computer equipment to support hospital administration and record-keeping.

Speaking during the handover, Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Head of Personal and Private Banking, Mr Omari Mtiga, said the contribution reflected the bank’s commitment to supporting essential services beyond its financial operations.

“Access to quality healthcare is essential to building healthier, stronger and more productive communities. We believe our responsibility extends beyond financial services to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the people we serve,” he said.

Mr Mtiga added that the equipment would help healthcare professionals provide timely and effective care, particularly to mothers and families who depend on the facility.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the government, Kigamboni District Commissioner Dalmia Mikaya thanked the bank for supporting local healthcare services.

“Kigamboni is growing quickly, and our health facilities are serving far more people than they were built for. Equipment of this kind reaches the patient directly. We thank Stanbic Bank for returning to Kigamboni and for working with us to close these gaps,” she said.

Kigamboni District Medical Officer Dr Lucas Ngamtwa said the equipment would improve the hospital’s daily operations by enabling healthcare workers to conduct assessments and monitor patients more effectively.

“Every item here becomes something we can now do for a patient — a reading we can take on the spot, a mother we can attend to properly, a case we can monitor instead of refer. This support improves both the quality and the speed of the care we offer the residents of Kigamboni,” he said.

The donation builds on the bank’s previous community initiatives in the district under the Stanbic Madawati Initiative, through which it donated 150 desks worth Sh20 million to Ufukoni Primary School and planted 150 trees.