Stanbic Bank, Uwezo launch 45 school libraries to boost foundational learning in Ludewa

Ludewa. A new partnership between Stanbic Bank Tanzania and Uwezo Tanzania is set to establish 45 school libraries in primary schools across Ludewa District, a move expected to benefit more than 33,000 children annually and strengthen early learning outcomes.

The initiative, launched in Njombe Region, will provide curriculum-aligned and extracurricular reading materials for pre-primary and primary school pupils, with a focus on improving literacy and numeracy at the foundational stage of education.

The programme supports the National Scientific Strategy for Building Reading, Writing and Arithmetic (RWA) Proficiency introduced in January 2026 by President Samia Suluhu Hassan. It is being implemented through Uwezo’s My Village (Kijiji Changu) model, which promotes community-based libraries and active parental involvement in children’s learning.

Under the first phase, the bank is funding the acquisition of age-appropriate learning and storytelling books aimed at improving engagement both in classrooms and at home.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania Senior Manager for External Affairs, Communication and Reputation, Dickson Senzi, said the partnership reflects the lender’s long-term commitment to investing in human capital.

“By expanding access to quality learning resources in underserved communities, we are strengthening the foundation for a skilled, productive and innovative generation capable of driving inclusive national growth,” he said, adding that supporting education aligns with Tanzania’s long-term development ambitions.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Tanzania Institute of Education, the National Library of Tanzania and regional education authorities.

Participating schools will provide space for libraries, enabling both pupils and parents to access books and reading materials. Teachers involved in the initiative will receive literacy and numeracy learning guides, while library attendance will be monitored to track usage. Educators will also be encouraged to contribute additional books from school collections.

Organisers say the initiative is designed not only to improve reading and numeracy skills but also to foster creativity, critical thinking and a stronger culture of reading among learners.