Stanbic’s new empowerment drive targets food vendors

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania and GIZ have launched a national initiative to support 2,000 women and youth food vendors across five regions.

The programme was unveiled at the Stanbic Biashara Incubator after 96 vendors from Coco Beach completed a pilot training that tested the delivery model.

The participants, known locally as Mama Lishe and Baba Lishe, underwent a four-day course delivered by Sido and Stanbic trainers.

The sessions covered business planning, pricing, online business, financial management, customer service, food hygiene and personal development. Many participants asked for continued mentorship to help them apply the lessons consistently.

At the launch, Stanbic Bank distributed 100 energy-efficient stoves, which reduce smoke exposure and fuel costs while supporting the national clean cooking strategy that targets to raise the number of households using clean cooking energy to 80 percent by the year 2034.

The percentage stood at less than 10 in 2023 but until recently, it had risen to just about 30 percent.

The new programme, RISE Mama Lishe, will be implemented in Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Kilimanjaro and Tanga between September 2025 and December 2026.

It will combine business and financial training, demonstrations on clean cooking, legal clinics and access to suitable financial products. It will also train 200 community champions to mentor other vendors in their markets.

Stanbic Bank has supported similar programmes over the past two years, reaching more than 800 women. Previous phases focused on financial literacy, customer service and clean cooking practices, with participants requesting more frequent training and wider regional coverage.

Acting Head of Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank Tanzania, Stephen Mpuya, said the programme aligns with the bank’s focus on economic inclusion.

He said strengthening food businesses improves household income and planning, while the clean cooking element supports national environmental goals.

GIZ Project manager, Awadh Milasi, said the partnership reflects shared priorities on local economic development and climate action.

He noted that Mama Lishe play an important role in feeding communities and supporting local markets. Sido Director of Training and Regional Administration CPA George Kasinga said the partnership will help build long-term capacity for food vendors and ensure the training addresses real business challenges.









Participants from the pilot reported early improvements in record keeping, food hygiene, customer service and planning.