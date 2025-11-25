139 freed as DPP starts dropping election-related treason charges

Mwanza. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has begun withdrawing treason charges against suspects linked to election-related violence.

The move follows President Hassan’s amnesty, issued during the official opening of Parliament on November 14, 2025, in which she directed the DPP and security agencies to carefully review the cases of youths arrested after the 29 October protests, particularly those who took part without fully grasping the implications of their actions.

“I am aware that many young people were arrested and charged with treason. Some did not know what they were doing; others simply followed the crowd. As a mother, I direct our legal institutions to review these cases,” she said.

She noted that youths who had no intention of committing crimes, and whose presence in the demonstrations was the result of excitement or peer pressure, should be released and returned to their families to continue with their lives.

Tanzania experienced three days of unrest during and after the October 29 vote. Although polling began smoothly, violence later erupted in various areas.

Several people lost their lives, others were injured, and property—including private businesses, Bus Rapid Transit stations, filling stations, buses, vehicles, police posts, schools, hospitals and court buildings—was torched or vandalised. Hundreds were subsequently arrested nationwide.

Yesterday, a total of 139 suspects who had been facing charges of treason, arson, malicious damage to public property and armed robbery in connection with the post-election unrest of October 29, 2025 were released in Mwanza after the DPP withdrew their cases in court.

Those freed include 76 suspects from Ilemela District who had been charged with treason and related offences, and 63 suspects from Nyamagana District who had been accused of malicious damage, armed robbery and arson.

The group forms part of the approximately 281 individuals charged in the two districts following violent incidents and demonstrations that occurred between October 29 and 31.

The suspects were discharged after four separate cases came up for mention. The withdrawal followed applications filed by state attorneys on behalf of the DPP, who indicated that the prosecution no longer intended to proceed with the charges.

At the Ilemela District Court, two cases—numbers 26641/2025 and 26565/2025—were heard before Senior Resident Magistrates Stella Kiama and Christian Mwalimu between 1pm and 2pm.

In case 26641/2025, which involved 61 suspects, Senior State Attorneys Safi Amani, Mwanahawa Changale and Clara Mhando appeared for the prosecution, while the defence team comprised lawyers Linus Amri, Gasper Mwanalyela, Rebby Cheyo and Lugano Kitangalala.

State Attorney Amani informed the court that although investigations were still incomplete, the DPP had no intention of continuing with the prosecution of 57 of the accused. He asked the court to discharge them under Section 92(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), Cap 20 (Revised 2023).

Magistrate Kiama granted the request and ordered the release of the 57 suspects. The remaining four Fredy Mabelele, Rwspochius Mwombeki, Toba Agustino and Costantine Sebastian, will continue to face charges and remain in remand until the next mention of the case on December 1.

In the second Ilemela case, number 26565/2025, involving 22 suspects, Senior State Attorney Changale requested the withdrawal of charges against 19 of them under the same CPA provision.

She named the suspects whose charges were being dropped, leaving three, Laurent Mabula, Alex Kayanda and Burhani Ramadhani, still facing prosecution due to incomplete investigations.

Defence lawyer Gasper Mwanalyela urged the prosecution to expedite investigations for the remaining suspects and requested that those discharged be assisted in recovering personal belongings seized at the time of arrest.

Magistrate Mwalimu allowed the application and ordered the release of the 19 suspects. The decision prompted cheers and applause from relatives who had filled the courtroom to follow the proceedings.

In Nyamagana District, 63 suspects were also discharged in two separate cases. In the first case, involving 57 suspects charged with arson, armed robbery and malicious damage, Senior Resident Magistrate Cresensia Mushi released 52 after state attorneys applied for withdrawal of the charges. Five suspects will continue with the case.

In the second Nyamagana matter, heard before Senior Resident Magistrate Juma Mpuya, 16 suspects had been charged with arson and armed robbery.

The court released 11 of them after the DPP signalled its intention not to continue with the prosecution, while five will remain before the court.