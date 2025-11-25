New vehicles to improve patrols at Udzungwa, Kilombero forests

Iringa. Conservation efforts in the Udzungwa and Kilombero landscapes are set to improve following the handover of two new patrol vehicles to the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS).

The Toyota Land Cruisers will allow rangers to access remote forest areas, including mountainous and flood-prone zones that are usually inaccessible during the rainy season.

The vehicles were provided under the Udzungwa Landscape Strategy (ULS), coordinated by STEP. The handover ceremony took place on 24 November 2025 at STEP offices in Wilolesi, Iringa, and was attended by officials from TFS, STEP, ULS and other conservation partners.

Related National Tanzania to deploy drones in forest protection

Speaking at the event on behalf of TFS Conservation Commissioner, Dr Zainabu Bungwa, Acting Director of Resource Management, said the vehicles will strengthen patrols and improve forest protection.

“These vehicles will support TFS, surrounding communities and the nation by safeguarding biodiversity and reducing forest destruction,” she said.

Dr Bungwa said that during the rainy season, many forest areas are inaccessible due to poor infrastructure, but the new vehicles will allow rangers to reach even the most difficult terrain.

TFS also requested that ULS expand conservation projects to Rungwe and Kalambo due to their ecological importance and the threat of forest encroachment.

The two vehicles, valued at Sh323.09 million, are expected to enhance monitoring, field assessments and learning in the forests.

STEP Chief Executive Officer Frank Lihwa said the organisation’s 10-year partnership with TFS has produced positive results in managing the Udzungwa forests. He noted that STEP has also provided patrol and camp equipment, as well as vehicle maintenance tools.

ULS Secretariat Coordinator Trevor Jones described TFS as a key partner in protecting Udzungwa and Kilombero. He said the landscape strategy aims to reduce community dependence on forests, improve collaboration and increase forest protection.

He added that 30 Village Game Scouts have already received specialised patrol training this year.

Udzungwa Forest Reserve Manager Michael Urio welcomed the vehicles, noting that the challenging terrain has long limited patrol capacity. He said the new vehicles will speed up patrols and make it easier to manage difficult areas.

Kilombero Forest Manager Oswald Ford said the support will improve protection of forests that are home to rare species and vital water sources.

The Udzungwa Landscape Strategy is a 20-year initiative funded by the Hempel Foundation and Aage V. Jensen Charity Foundation.

It is implemented jointly by STEP, MACCO, TFS and TANAPA with local communities, ensuring conservation is inclusive and sustainable.