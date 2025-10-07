Stem-cell therapy transforms the future of plastic surgery

Dar es Salaam. A new form of regenerative medicine that uses the body’s own stem cells to heal and restore damaged tissues is emerging as a promising alternative for those seeking cosmetic procedures traditionally addressed through plastic surgery.

The treatment, which is gaining popularity in the fields of health and aesthetics, enables the body to repair itself naturally without the need for invasive surgical procedures.

Through regenerative therapy, patients can rejuvenate tired or ageing skin, stimulate new hair growth, reduce wrinkles, slow down ageing, lose weight, build muscle, heal wounds, and even ease pain in affected joints and body organs.

An aesthetic specialist, Dr Arshni Malde, who offers the treatment, said regenerative medicine is becoming increasingly popular due to its fast results and affordability compared to conventional plastic surgery.

In an interview with The Citizen, Dr Malde explained how the therapy works and how it differs from surgical treatments.

“Unlike plastic surgery, which often requires a long recovery period and can sometimes lead to complications, regenerative medicine involves no cuts or wounds. The healing process is quicker, and the results last longer because it stimulates the body to naturally produce new collagen, nerves, and tissues,” she said.

Dr Malde, who practises in Nairobi, Kenya, said her team is expanding expertise in regenerative and functional medicine to meet the growing demand for safer, more natural beauty treatments.

Globally, she said, regenerative medicine has advanced to the point where people can now regenerate body organs such as the liver, kidneys, and even grow new teeth.

“For instance, in dental regeneration, doctors can use gum tissue to grow new teeth. Although this technology is not yet fully advanced in Kenya, regenerative and stem-cell services are available in other parts of the world,” explained Dr Malde, who is also the Director of TIA Clinics and Regenera Pharma.

She said her team currently performs skin and hair regeneration for both men and women.

“For someone struggling with hair thinning, we extract stem cells from their own body. The cells are drawn from the patient’s blood, processed, and then injected back into the scalp to stimulate new hair growth,” she said.

However, she noted that stem-cell therapy is less effective for individuals who have completely lost all their hair. In such cases, hair transplant procedures are recommended.

Beyond hair, regenerative medicine is also used to reduce facial wrinkles, improve skin tone and radiance, and help the body regenerate collagen. It can also repair damaged skin, including burn scars, and relieve chronic pain.

“When someone experiences pain in a specific body part, stem cells can be injected into the affected area to help regenerate nerves, ligaments, or cartilage—the soft tissue connecting bones,” Dr Malde explained.

She added that while bones cannot be fully regenerated, other tissues can heal up to 90–100 percent in both men and women.

Although she mainly focuses on aesthetic purposes, Dr Malde also treats patients suffering from chronic pain and musculoskeletal issues. She urged other medical professionals to explore the use of stem-cell technology in their respective fields.

In Tanzania, she said, a few doctors have started adopting regenerative therapies, particularly in the aesthetic sector, and expressed hope that the practice will expand across Africa.

“We started in Kenya, and now doctors from various specialities are offering regenerative services. You can see how medical practitioners are investing in this field.

It’s important for African doctors to embrace this innovation—it will definitely grow. Tanzania already has a few specialists doing it, and the number will keep rising,” she said.

Dr Malde added that she also uses peptide-based therapies for anti-ageing, weight loss, muscle building, and wound healing, describing regenerative therapy as a broad field with multiple applications.

“This therapy is still relatively new, even in Western countries. It’s a young and rapidly evolving field,” she said.

Distinguishing between plastic surgery and regenerative medicine, she clarified:

“Regenerative medicine is non-surgical, while plastic surgery involves invasive procedures. Not everyone qualifies for surgery—studies show only about 40 percent of people meet the criteria. That’s where aesthetic treatments come in to help.”

She also pointed out that many people who desire cosmetic surgery cannot afford it, which makes regenerative therapy a more accessible option.

On costs, she said regenerative therapy sessions range between $200 and $300, while full treatment can reach up to $10,000, depending on the patient’s condition.

“The good thing about these treatments is that we guide patients on how to plan their spending based on their income. For those who can’t afford full treatment, we offer pharmaceutical products that support regeneration, though results take longer to appear,” she said.

Dr Malde added that special pharmaceutical products are available for individuals who want regenerative therapy but cannot afford the complete package.

Anti-ageing treatments, she noted, have become increasingly popular as many people wish to look youthful.

“It’s interesting how today’s generation prioritises beauty even when they cannot afford to feed their families,” she said with a smile.

She clarified that peptide therapy works as a preventive measure against ageing rather than a cure.

“People without wrinkles use these products as a preventative step to delay ageing,” she explained.

While Tanzania is still in the early stages, Dr Malde noted that a few local specialists are beginning to explore regenerative techniques for improving skin, hair, and overall body health.

A specialist in reconstructive surgery at Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam, Dr Aidan Njau, has highlighted the growing importance of regenerative medicine in the country due to increasing demand.

“Many people need this service, but surgery is expensive. Regenerative treatment, although a new technology not yet widely introduced in Tanzania, requires substantial investment,” he said.

“When setting up such services and equipment, you need a well-equipped laboratory that meets standards and all the necessary facilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Erick Muhumba, a reconstructive surgery specialist at Muhimbili National Hospital-Mloganzila, explained that these treatments represent a new technology and are significantly different from traditional reconstructive surgery.

“There is a big difference, and while we have begun offering this treatment in Tanzania, it is important for it to be available nationally. People want to see results, especially when the treatment is less harmful and reasonably priced,” he said.

A resident of Dar es Salaam, Ms Naomi Barton, emphasised the importance of this service, saying many desire body restoration but end up relying solely on topical treatments.