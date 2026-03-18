STEM centre launched at Dodoma college to improve practical learning

Dodoma. Tanzania Community Networks Polytechnic College (TCNPC) has opened a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) centre aimed at improving practical learning for students.

The centre was established in partnership with STEMpower, an organisation that promotes hands-on STEM education in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The facility is the 159th STEM centre set up by STEMpower and the second in Tanzania. It will be used by college students as well as learners from nearby secondary schools for practical training in electronics, computers and applied technology.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma on March 18, TCNPC founder and chief executive officer, Dr Jabhera Matogoro, said the centre will help students gain practical skills that are often not available in many schools.

“For many young people in our communities, this lab provides their first opportunity to use modern technological equipment,” he said.

He thanked STEMpower for supporting the project, saying the facility will help students move from classroom theory to practical work, including experimentation, innovation and problem-solving.

STEMpower said the centre was established with support from partners who assisted in the delivery of equipment, including DHL, SmartAID and Jameco Electronics.

According to the organisation, the centres are intended to expand access to practical STEM education in African countries.