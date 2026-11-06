TADB chief calls for flexible regulation to support development banks

Maseru. Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) Managing Director Frank Nyabundege has called for regulatory frameworks that balance financial sustainability with the need for development finance institutions (DFIs) to take calculated risks and finance long-term development projects.

Speaking as a panellist at the Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI) CEOs Forum in Maseru, Lesotho, Mr Nyabundege said some regulatory requirements still carry elements of conventional commercial banking, potentially limiting the ability of development banks to fully execute their mandates.

He cited Tanzania's progress in establishing a dedicated regulatory framework for development finance institutions through the Bank of Tanzania's Banking and Financial Institutions (Development Finance) Regulations, 2021 (GN 766), amended in 2023.

He said the framework puts Tanzania ahead of many other African countries in providing specific regulations for DFIs, although some provisions still reflect commercial banking principles that may constrain their capacity to finance high-risk and long-term development projects.

Responding to questions on how African DFIs can maintain compliance, strengthen institutional resilience and fulfil their development mandates, Mr Nyabundege said financial prudence and development impact should not be treated as competing priorities.

"Prudence and impact are not opposites," he said, citing TADB's performance under the AADFI Prudential Standards, Guidelines and Rating System (PSGR), under which the bank was among the two best-performing DFIs in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

He said the achievement demonstrated that development banks could maintain strong prudential standards while continuing to provide financing and support transformation in key sectors such as agriculture.

Mr Nyabundege also emphasised the importance of placing African DFIs under central bank regulation, saying this strengthens institutional governance, raises operational standards, builds confidence and improves access to capital and funding.

Closing his contribution, he said development banks needed regulatory environments that recognised the distinct nature of their mandates while ensuring they remained financially sound.

"For us at TADB, the ultimate objective is to strike the right balance between financial sustainability, creating impact and propelling development. We cannot ignore prudential risks, but equally, we cannot avoid all risks and still expect to transform agriculture," he said.

"What we need is a regulatory environment that allows development banks to take well-managed risks, remain financially sound, strengthen our resilience and deliver the transformation our economies need."

Mr Nyabundege is attending the AADFI CEOs Forum, which brings together chief executives and leaders of African development finance institutions in Lesotho.