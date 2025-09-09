Tanesco cuts Sh1.3bn in monthly costs with new equipment investment

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has announced that it will save Sh1.3 billion a month in the 2025/26 financial year after ending its reliance on rented service equipment, particularly vehicles.

To achieve this, the utility has procured 100 vehicles, 100 Bajaj three-wheelers and 284 motorcycles, which are already being distributed to regional and district offices across the country.

The new equipment is expected to speed up response times and improve reliability of services to customers nationwide.

According to Tanesco’s Acting Director of Communications and Customer Service, Irene Gowele, the tools will mainly support emergency response units, ensuring 24-hour service availability.

“The decision followed a nationwide tour by our managing director, Mr Lazaro Twange, who identified an urgent need for equipment to strengthen service delivery.

Whether in remote areas accessible only by Bajaj or motorcycles, this investment will guarantee faster and more efficient service,” she told reporters yesterday at the company’s headquarters in Ubungo, Dar es Salaam.

She explained that the Sh1.3 billion monthly rental bill had been a major burden on the company, adding that the new equipment marks a significant turnaround in cost control.

“This is a game-changer for our teams. Combined with our existing emergency vehicles, the new fleet will boost our ability to reach customers promptly and resolve power issues,” Ms Gowele said.

She urged employees to use the equipment responsibly, maintain it properly, and prioritise safety to ensure long-term benefits for the public.

Ms Gowele acknowledged that workers previously faced difficulties due to limited and costly resources, which slowed down operations.

“This investment is aimed at addressing those gaps and improving the working environment for staff, while also enhancing customer service,” she said.