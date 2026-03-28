Tanzania Breweries PLC drives impact through Kilimanjaro Marathon 2026

The roads of Moshi came alive once again as thousands of runners, supporters, and spectators gathered beneath the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro for the 2026 edition of the Kilimanjaro Marathon. What began over two decades ago as a race has grown into one of Tanzania’s most powerful national platforms, bringing together sport, tourism, culture, and community in a way few events can.

This year’s marathon drew strong participation from across Tanzania and around the world, reinforcing its position as a leading sports tourism event. From elite athletes to first time runners, the event created a shared experience that extended far beyond the finish line. It was not just about competition. It was about participation, connection, and national pride.

At the centre of this long standing success is Tanzania Breweries Public Limited Company through its flagship brand Kilimanjaro Lager, which has supported the marathon consistently over the years. This partnership has played a defining role in shaping the event into a platform that delivers both social and economic value.

The marathon continues to drive tangible impact for the local economy. Hotels filled up, transport services expanded, and local vendors saw increased business as visitors arrived in Moshi. For many small businesses, the marathon weekend is one of the most important periods of the year. This ripple effect highlights the role of the event in supporting livelihoods and strengthening the local economy.

Beyond economic activity, the marathon strengthens Tanzania’s visibility on the global stage. International participants and media coverage continue to position the country as a destination that offers not only natural beauty but also well organised, world class experiences. The Kilimanjaro region in particular benefits from this exposure, reinforcing its status as a hub for both tourism and adventure.

This year’s campaign, ‘The Best of Us - Vyakwetu Vizuri’, added a deeper layer of meaning to the event. Rooted in Tanzanian expressions, proverbs, and everyday language, the campaign celebrated identity, resilience, and shared values. It connected the spirit of the race with the lived experiences of Tanzanians, making the marathon feel both personal and national at the same time.

Health and wellness also remain at the core of the marathon’s impact. Over the years, the event has helped build a stronger culture of running and active living across the country. More people are participating in fitness activities, and more organisations are creating platforms that encourage movement and wellbeing. The marathon has become a reference point for what consistent, community driven wellness can look like in Tanzania.

The atmosphere extended beyond the race itself. The Kili Dome once again brought together sport, music, and celebration, creating a vibrant space where participants and spectators could connect and unwind. This blend of sport and lifestyle reflects the broader role the marathon plays in shaping social experiences and shared moments.

Speaking after the event, Managing Director Michelle Kilpin noted the continued growth and relevance of the marathon as a national platform.

“The Kilimanjaro Marathon continues to bring together people from different backgrounds in a way that reflects the true spirit of Tanzania. It supports tourism, promotes wellness, and creates meaningful connections within communities. We are proud to see how the event continues to grow and deliver value beyond the race itself.”

As the 2026 edition concludes, the Kilimanjaro Marathon stands as more than an annual sporting event. It is a platform that drives economic activity, strengthens community ties, promotes healthy living, and showcases Tanzania to the world.