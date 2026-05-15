GSM CEO unveils bold vision behind Yanga’s 20,000-seater stadium

Dar es Salaam. Chief Executive Officer of GSM Group, Aisha Mohamed, has described the planned 20,000-seater stadium for Young Africans (Yanga) as a transformational project that could redefine sports infrastructure development in Tanzania.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Aisha said the stadium represents more than just a football venue, calling it a major investment in the future of Tanzanian sports and business.

“Today marks an important milestone not only for Yanga, but also for the future of sports infrastructure development in Tanzania,” she said.

The stadium is expected to provide Yanga with a modern home capable of hosting local and international matches while strengthening the club’s commercial ambitions.

Aisha noted that GSM’s involvement is built on a partnership with Yanga that has lasted for more than 10 years, during which the club has grown into a professionally managed institution with rising continental recognition.

She revealed that GSM secured the project through a competitive and transparent tender process before committing to oversee the ambitious development.

“At GSM, we believe this project requires more than financial participation. It requires execution capability, project management discipline and long-term commitment,” she said.

According to her, GSM will rely on its experience in logistics, manufacturing, real estate and industrial development to deliver the stadium to international standards through world-class contractors, engineers and project managers.

One of the key features of the agreement is the establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) jointly owned by GSM and Yanga to supervise the project.

“This will not simply be a contractor-client arrangement,” she explained, adding that the structure is intended to ensure accountability and long-term sustainability.

Aisha also acknowledged the emotional significance of the stadium for Yanga supporters.

“For millions of Yanga supporters, this is a dream that has existed for generations,” she said.