Pemba bets on wellness tourism as luxury travel shifts beyond beaches with NH Collection resort

Pemba. Zanzibar’s fast-rising luxury tourism market is set for another major milestone with the upcoming launch of the NH Collection Pemba Wellness Resort, a high-end hospitality and wellness destination that developers say will redefine luxury travel and wellness tourism in the Indian Ocean region.

The project, developed by Infinity Developments and valued at over $70 million, marks the latest addition to the company’s growing hospitality and real estate portfolio in Zanzibar, further cementing its position as one of the leading private sector investors shaping the islands’ tourism and lifestyle landscape.

Positioned on the shores of Pemba Island, the resort is being introduced as a world-class wellness retreat designed to combine luxury hospitality, preventive healthcare, nature and sustainable living within one integrated destination.

Designed by renowned architecture firm Beyond Design, the NH Collection project is poised to further strengthen Infinity Developments’ position as Zanzibar’s leading and largest property developer, with a gross development value exceeding $600 million.

Managing Director of Beyond Design, Ms Karla Seliman, said the project was conceived to create a seamless connection between luxury living, wellness and Pemba’s unique natural environment.

“Our vision for NH Collection Pemba was to design a sanctuary that feels deeply connected to the island’s landscape while delivering an elevated international hospitality experience,” she said.

“We wanted every aspect of the architecture and interiors to promote calmness, wellbeing and privacy, while embracing the authenticity and beauty of Pemba. This is a project where nature, wellness and contemporary design coexist harmoniously.”

The launch also comes at a time when Pemba is gaining renewed investor attention following major infrastructure upgrades spearheaded by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, including the expansion of road networks and the ongoing reconstruction of Pemba Airport.

Industry players say the improvements are helping transform Pemba into a more accessible and competitive tourism destination, opening the door for large-scale international hospitality investments.

Speaking ahead of the official opening, Infinity Developments Chairman and CEO Mr Samuel Saba said the project reflects growing confidence in Zanzibar’s tourism potential and the government’s long-term development vision.

“NH Collection Pemba represents a new chapter not only for Infinity Developments, but also for Pemba Island itself,” he said.

“We are witnessing a major transformation driven by visionary leadership, infrastructure investment and a supportive investment environment created by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar. These efforts are making it possible for international-standard developments such as this to thrive.”

Mr Saba said the project aligns with Zanzibar’s broader ambition to diversify its tourism offering beyond traditional beach holidays by attracting high-value wellness and lifestyle travellers.

“Global tourism trends are changing. Today’s travellers are looking for experiences centred around wellbeing, sustainability and meaningful connection with nature. NH Collection Pemba has been designed precisely around that demand,” he said.

The resort features a total of 171 keys, including 140 suites, one exclusive owner’s villa with a private pool, five two-bedroom villas, three one-bedroom forest villas, eight two-bedroom forest villas and 15 one-bedroom villas, each equipped with private pools.

According to the developer, the project blends modern luxury with Pemba’s natural environment through architecture and landscaping designed to create a calm, immersive island experience.

At the centre of the resort is an expansive wellness and medical pavilion combining hospitality and preventive healthcare under one destination.

Facilities include spa treatment suites, hammams, saunas, steam rooms, jacuzzis, salt caves, experience showers and relaxation spaces, alongside specialised wellness services such as cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV therapy, rehabilitation studios and aesthetic treatment rooms.

The development also includes beachfront dining venues, a rooftop bar, infinity swimming pools, fitness centres, padel courts, basketball facilities and dedicated cycling and walking trails integrated into the landscape.

Mr Saba said the project was intentionally designed to position Pemba within the fast-growing global wellness tourism segment, which continues to attract high-spending international travellers.

“This is not simply a luxury resort. It is a destination built around wellbeing, longevity and holistic living while still delivering the premium hospitality standards associated with internationally recognised brands such as NH Collection,” he said.

He also praised the Zanzibar government for creating an enabling environment that continues to attract strategic investments into tourism and infrastructure.

“The collaboration we have received from government institutions has been instrumental. There is a clear commitment to positioning Zanzibar as a globally competitive tourism and investment destination, and investors are responding positively to that vision,” he said.

Analysts say the entry of globally recognised hospitality brands into Pemba signals growing international confidence in Zanzibar’s tourism sector, which remains one of the key pillars of the islands’ economy.

Beyond tourism, the project is expected to create employment opportunities during both construction and operations while supporting local supply chains and small businesses.

“As access improves and investment grows, Pemba is increasingly becoming one of the most exciting emerging destinations in the region,” Mr Saba said.

“We believe NH Collection Pemba will help elevate the island’s global profile while contributing to sustainable economic growth and community development.”