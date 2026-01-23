Tanzania cracks down on drug trafficking as two charged over skunk hidden in passenger bus

Dar es Salaam. Two men have appeared before the Temeke District Court charged with trafficking 20.03 kilogrammes of narcotic drugs allegedly concealed in a passenger bus operated by King Masai Tours.

The accused, Amasha Iddi Mrisho (40), a resident of Buza, and Seleman Juma Ally (32), a Mozambican national, were arraigned on January 22, 2026, to answer charges relating to the transportation of skunk, a form of cannabis.

Reading the preliminary charge before the court, State Attorney Nicas Kihembe told the Resident Magistrate that the suspects were arrested on December 8, 2025, at the Wailes area in Temeke, following an operation conducted by officers from the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) targeting drug trafficking activities.

According to the prosecution, officers seized 20 packets of skunk weighing a total of 20.03 kilogrammes. The drugs were allegedly concealed inside a bale of second-hand clothes and hidden in a Scania passenger bus belonging to King Masai Tours.

The bus, bearing Mozambican registration number AAM 297 CA, was reportedly being used to transport the illicit drugs.

The court was further informed that the accused are charged under Section 16(1) of the Drug Control and Enforcement Act, which prohibits the possession, transportation and trade of narcotic drugs in Tanzania.

The prosecution stated that the offence is not bailable due to the large quantity of drugs involved. State Attorney Kihembe added that investigations in Case Number 1535 of 2026 are ongoing and that witnesses will be presented on a date to be set by the court.