Tanzania crafts strategy to deal with rising trauma cases

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is ramping up investment in neurosurgical care as the country confronts a growing burden of traumatic brain and spinal injuries—largely driven by road traffic accidents—while positioning itself as a regional hub for specialised treatment.

The push comes as the country hosts the Second World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) International Global Neurosurgery Conference, bringing together global experts to address widening gaps in access to critical brain and spine care. Opening the conference, President Samia Suluhu Hassan outlined major gains in expanding specialised healthcare, noting that the number of hospitals offering neurosurgical services has increased from two five years ago to seven as of April 2026.

She said the number of medical specialists across all fields has surged from 138 in 2020 to about 1,518, while neurosurgeons have tripled from 12 to 37—seven of them women—marking a significant step in addressing workforce shortages.

“These gains demonstrate our commitment to strengthening capacity and expanding access to specialised care,” she said, adding that reforms such as universal health insurance, public-private partnerships and digital health systems are central to improving long-term service delivery. The expansion comes against a backdrop of rising injuries, particularly among young people, placing increasing pressure on the health system.

President of the Tanzania Neurosurgical Society, Othman Kiloloma, said about 70 percent of severe traumatic brain injuries in the country are linked to road traffic accidents, with more than half involving motorcycles.

“About 30 percent of these patients either die or suffer permanent damage… meaning three out of every ten patients are left with lifelong disability,” he said, noting that most victims fall within the 15 to 45 age group. The trend, he added, is not only a public health concern but also an economic one, as it affects the most productive segment of the population.

Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa said the government is taking deliberate steps to expand access to neurosurgical services beyond major urban centres.

“We are working to expand these services beyond national and zonal hospitals into regional referral hospitals, making specialised care more accessible to our people,” he said.

He outlined a series of strategic investments, including the establishment of a Neuroscience Centre of Excellence at Mloganzira, expansion of outpatient services at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute, installation of advanced neurodiagnostic technologies and the development of a modern rehabilitation facility in Bunju.

“These investments are positioning Tanzania at the forefront of neurosurgery and establishing it as a beacon of medical excellence in Africa,” he said.

Beyond treatment, the minister stressed that many neurosurgical conditions are preventable, calling for coordinated action across sectors. He cited neural tube defects and road traffic injuries as examples of conditions that can be significantly reduced through improved nutrition, public awareness and stronger enforcement of safety regulations.

“Sectors such as agriculture, education, transport and community development must work together to implement effective prevention strategies,” he said.

He warned that Africa is facing an escalating road safety crisis, with deaths estimated at about 26.6 per 100,000 people—well above the global average of 15 per 100,000.

“To address the fact that 97 percent of these accidents arise from human error, we must invest in education, strengthen legislation and improve infrastructure,” he said.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, receives the Honorary Humanitarian Neurosurgery Award from the President of the Tanzania Neurosurgeons Society (TNS), Dr Othman Kiloloma, during the opening ceremony of the Second International Conference of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam on April 16, 2026. PHOTO | COURTESY

Chair of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies, Tariq Khan, said neurosurgical care remains underdeveloped in many low-income countries despite its critical role in saving lives and preserving economic productivity.

“Investment in neurosurgical services saves young lives, protects the workforce and strengthens health systems,” he said, while noting that limited numbers of specialists and systemic barriers continue to restrict access for vulnerable populations.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Seif Shekalaghe, said the conference provides a platform to strengthen collaboration, advance knowledge and promote innovation in patient care.

“This gathering brings together neurosurgeons, trainees, researchers and global health leaders to advance equitable, safe and accessible neurosurgical care worldwide,” he said.

As Tanzania expands its neurosurgical capacity, stakeholders say sustained investment, policy coordination and regional collaboration will be key to addressing both current gaps and future demand.

For policymakers, the message from the conference is clear: tackling the growing trauma burden will require not only more specialists and facilities, but also a broader shift towards prevention, innovation and system-wide resilience.