How visually impaired Winfrida defied the odds to complete A-Level studies

Iringa. The grounds of Lugalo Secondary School were filled with celebration, songs and cheers during a recent graduation ceremony. But beyond the festivities, it was a deeply moving moment involving student Winfrida Wilson that captured the attention of many.

Despite being visually impaired, Winfrida confidently stood before the audience and delivered a speech—transforming the ceremony into a historic and emotional occasion.

Winfrida, who is expected to sit for her Advanced Level examinations in 2026, delivered her speech on April 17, 2026 using assistive technology known as a Refreshable Braille Display. The device connects to a computer or mobile phone and converts text into Braille, enabling users to read through touch.

Her ability to read independently amazed attendees and stood as a powerful symbol of resilience and determination.

For many present, the moment went beyond a school celebration—it became a testament to overcoming challenges that often hinder academic and personal progress. Fellow students watched in admiration, while teachers and guests were visibly moved by her achievement.

Her success was widely seen not only as a personal milestone, but also as a reflection of broader efforts to ensure inclusive education for all children, regardless of their circumstances.

Winfrida’s journey began in Lukole village in Mpwapwa District, where she grew up in a modest family facing economic hardship. Access to education was not always guaranteed.

Her uncle, Sebastian Masinjisa, recalled the family’s struggles.

“We were living in very difficult conditions. Even basic needs were a challenge, but we did our best to ensure she received proper care,” he said.

Despite the obstacles, Winfrida showed early passion for education, beginning her primary schooling in Dodoma Region and working hard to keep pace with her peers.

However, her studies were disrupted while in Form Five after developing an eye condition that led to loss of sight, forcing her to temporarily withdraw from school.

The situation caused distress within her family, compounded by misconceptions in the community, with some attributing her condition to superstition.

“People said many things. Some believed she had been bewitched, but we did not lose hope. We believed she could still study,” said Mr Masinjisa.

He added that some relatives even suggested early marriage, but the family rejected the idea and remained committed to her education.

A turning point came when Winfrida listened to a programme on Radio Uzima, hosted by police officer Ezroni Magesa, which discussed support for people with visual impairments.

Encouraged, she obtained his contact and reached out for assistance.

"I decided to call because I knew it was my last chance to achieve my dream of continuing with education,” she said.

Inspector Magesa recalled receiving the call on August 6, 2021.

“We were deeply moved by her determination to continue with education,” he said.

Following the call, he and his team traced her home and assessed her situation, eventually facilitating her return to school with necessary support.

After an academic assessment, Winfrida was transferred to Lugalo Secondary School, where she could access specialised support for visually impaired students.

According to Special Education Officer Yuda Nyange, the decision was based on her strong academic potential.

“We established that she still had strong academic ability, so we placed her in a school where she could receive better support,” he said.

At Lugalo, she learned to use specialised learning materials and assistive technology, enabling her to continue her studies effectively.

Each examination she has taken since then has marked not just academic progress, but a victory over adversity.

Iringa Regional Police Commander Allan Bukumbi said her achievement highlights the importance of collaboration between institutions and society.

He noted that the Tanzania Police Force remains committed to supporting vulnerable groups, emphasising that education is a right for every child.

He also urged parents not to hide children with disabilities, but to seek early support.

For her part, Winfrida expressed gratitude to those who supported her journey.

“I thank my teachers, my family and the police force for helping me reach where I am today,” she said, adding that she hopes to pursue higher education.

The police force has also provided her with financial assistance of Sh5 million to support her daily needs and preparation for the next stage of her education.